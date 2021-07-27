Hemlo Explorers Intersects a Contiguous Gold Bearing Horizon over 400 metre Strike

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its drill program at the North Limb project, located 15 km north of the Hemlo Mine near Manitouwadge, Ontario.

Musher Felsic Horizon: Drillholes NL21-01, -03 and -04 (Section A-A’), NL21-02 (Section B-B’) and NL21-05 (Section C-C’) were drilled on three sections spaced 200 metres apart and intercepted a contiguous gold bearing felsic metavolcanic unit of variable width. These five drillholes were designed to test the down dip and plunge of historic drillhole intercepts in F1-95-2 and F1-95-4 which returned 37.4 g/t Au and 10.6 g/t Au, respectively, over 1 metre. Multiple intercepts of >100 ppb gold over up to 7 metres can now be traced from surface to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and along strike for approximately 400 metres.

A preliminary review of multi-element ICP analysis shows gold associations with Ag +/- V, Te, As, Sb and Hg and possible later fracture brecciation and shear controls.

Re-coding of historic drillhole lithology units, ICP analysis and oriented core measurements have been integral in interpreting the contiguous gold bearing felsic horizons over a strike length of 400 metres at North Limb for the first time since drilling began in the project area in the 1960’s. In late May, the drill program was paused after 7,891 metres of coring from eighteen drillholes in order for sample assays to catch-up. To date, the Company awaits gold and ICP assays for more than 30% and 45%, respectively of the samples submitted with continued interpretation and field mapping of favourable areas for gold enrichment.

"We are very encouraged by the first five drillholes, in particular with the apparent correlation of the contiguous gold bearing felsic horizons over a 400 metre strike length and to a vertical depth of 600 metres," stated Brian Howlett, CEO of Hemlo Explorers. "Many assays remain pending, and once results have been received and compiled, we will be in a better position to interpret the potential and plan additional follow-up drilling. A surface mapping program is currently underway to assist with this interpretation.”

Table 1: Summary of Current and Historic North Limb Drill Results for the Musher Felsic Horizon

Section Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Intersection Width

(m) Au

(ppb) Comments A-A' NL21-01 192.50 194.00 1.50 266 268.00 273.07 5.07 33 Anomalous V NL21-03 586.60 591.30 4.70 140 Anomalous Ag, Te including 586.60 588.77 2.17 232 595.93 602.50 6.57 98 Anomalous Ag, Te including 597.10 598.49 1.39 231 608.12 615.10 6.98 84 Anomalous Ag, Te including 609.10 610.10 1.00 211 including 614.44 615.10 0.66 114 NL21-04 428.32 428.82 0.50 116 Anomalous Ag, Te, Sb F1-95-2 (Historic Drillhole) 225.30 226.25 0.95 155 298.70 302.70 4.00 9,389 9.34 g/t Au including 300.70 301.70 1.00 37,351 37.4 g/t Au 326.40 329.90 3.50 68 including 329.10 329.90 0.80 209 F1-96-1 (Historic Drillhole) 57.00 68.00 11.00 54 including 64.00 66.00 2.00 159 B-B' NL21-02 191.80 192.10 0.30 940 Anomalous As, Sb, Hg 381.74 388.90 7.16 160 Anomalous Ag including 381.74 384.39 2.65 348 391.9 392.60 0.70 156 Anomalous Ag F1-95-8 (Historic Drillhole) 35.00 39.31 4.31 78 F1-95-4 (Historic Drillhole) 41.25 52.00 10.75 1,161 1.16 g/t Au including 45.00 52.00 7.00 1,753 1.75 g/t Au including 48.00 49.00 1.00 10,570 10.6 g/t Au 210.00 211.00 1.00 132 F1-96-10 (Historic Drillhole) 210.00 211.00 1.00 112 241.00 247.00 6.00 202 including 243.00 246.00 3.00 331 C-C' NL21-05 177.95 188.53 10.58 33 Anomalous Ag, V 200.23 207.42 7.19 31 Anomalous Ag +/- Te, As 312.50 313.29 0.79 436 Anomalous V 338.77 340.62 1.85 40 Anomalous Ag, V F1-96-3 (Historic Drillhole) 98.00 98.62 0.62 101

Note: Assay results reported over intersection length. Additional drilling is required to estimate the true width of the mineralized structures.

The North Limb geological setting resembles that of the Hemlo Deposit currently being mined by Barrick Gold Corp. with felsic to intermediate volcanic and sedimentary assemblages, quartz-feldspar intrusives in a district scale, high strain arcuate structural regime. Similar alteration of silica, sericite, feldspar and vanadium to that of the Hemlo Deposit is found with anomalous gold along the Armand and Musher Horizons which have strike lengths of 7 and 8 kilometres, respectively.

Covid-19 Protocol

Covid-19 continues to pose risks to the economy and Company’s operation. Management confirms that it is so far unaffected by the situation and continues its program unhindered as mineral exploration is still considered an essential service by the Provincial Government. Management of the Company is working with our contractors to ensure strict adherence to appropriate safety protocols to safeguard the health and well being of all our employees and contractors.

Technical Information

Mr. Adrian Bray, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company, is the “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including the North Limb, Hemlo West and the Pic Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources, and the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Hemlo Explorers Inc., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, exploration risk and Covid-19 pandemic related orders. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.