Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 BTIG Biotechnology Conference

HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2021, at 9:30 AM ET. Aravive will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference.



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative if you have interest.