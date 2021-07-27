Brookfield Announces Initial US$7 Billion Closing for Brookfield Global Transition Fund

Hard cap established at US$12.5 Billion

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield”) today announced an initial US$7 billion closing for the Brookfield Global Transition Fund (“BGTF” or the “Fund”), establishing BGTF as the largest fund focused on the global transition to a net-zero economy. The Fund will build on Brookfield’s leadership in renewable power and deep operating capabilities to scale clean energy and invest capital to catalyze the transformation of carbon-intensive businesses to achieve Paris-alignment.

The founding investment partners, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (“Ontario Teachers’”) and Temasek, have both committed to achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner. To this end, included as part of this closing, Ontario Teachers’ and Temasek are committing significant capital in, as well as strategically investing alongside, the Fund.

PSP Investments (“PSP Investments”) and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (“IMCO”) are also committing as meaningful initial investors in the Fund.

Brookfield’s partnership with these leading global investors, combined with Brookfield’s position as the Fund’s largest investor, reinforces the institutions’ collective dedication to responsible investing and the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. It also provides the Fund with size, scale and flexibility to target the largest and most attractive decarbonization-driven investment opportunities.

As a result of this initial capital, a hard cap of US$12.5 billion has been established. It is expected that a traditional first and second close, with additional capital from Brookfield’s diverse group of institutional investors, will occur over the balance of 2021.

Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield said, “We are thrilled to have this group of strategic, like-minded partners investing alongside us in the Brookfield Global Transition Fund. We all believe that private capital has a critical role to play in addressing climate change. Our collaboration reflects our shared determination to mobilize the resources of the private sector in delivering the innovative and impactful solutions required to effect change. We look forward to working closely with these and other investors in the Fund to deliver a positive societal impact while generating attractive returns.”