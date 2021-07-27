Plus Strengthens Commercial RNL Supply Chain with Ten Year Exclusivity Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it entered into an exclusivity agreement with ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH (ABX) for the supply of a key component required to manufacture the drug substance in Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome ( 186 RNL), the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic.

“In parallel to our clinical progress, we are simultaneously strengthening our commercial RNL supply chain for long-term success”, said Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “ABX has extensive experience manufacturing and supplying chemical components for the radiopharmaceutical industry and exclusivity provides us an additional layer of market protection around our RNL portfolio.”

As part of the agreement, ABX will produce a high purity precursor that meets current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and all relevant requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other similar global regulatory entities. Plus Therapeutics will have up to 10 years of exclusive access to the cGMP precursor. This strategic partnership secures the commercial supply chain for 186RNL and extends to future products under the RNL platform.

186RNL is being developed to potentially treat recurrent glioblastoma and other rare and difficult-to-treat cancers. Plus Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients with recurrent glioblastoma in the U.S. multi-center ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial which is designed to safely, effectively and conveniently deliver high doses of radiation directly to brain tumors.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com .