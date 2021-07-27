checkAd

Glory Star Announces Research Coverage Initiated by Dongxing Securities, With US$6.05 Price Target

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
BEIJING, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, today announced that Dongxing Securities (Hong Kong) has initiated research coverage of Glory Star with price to sales ratio (TTM) of 2.21, a corresponding price target of US$6.05 per share, and a rational valuation of US$409 million.

For a copy of the Report please contact Investment Strategy Department at Dongxing Securities.
Email: is@dxzq.com.hk

Please note that any opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding the performance of Glory Star and its management made by Dongxing Securities are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates, or forecasts of Glory Star or its management. Glory Star does not by this announcement or otherwise imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking states include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to develop its online retail and SaaS industry value chains, expand its business relationship with existing clients and continue its business growth trajectory.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Contacts
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited
Yida Ye
Email: yeyida@yaoshixinghui.com

ICR LLC.
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: gsnm@icrinc.com

Attachments





