OneWater Marine Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire PartsVu

Notable expansion in parts and accessories sector

BUFORD, Ga., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or “the Company”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of PartsVu (“PartsVu”), an online marketplace for OEM marine parts, electronics and accessories. The acquisition significantly expands the Company’s presence in the marine parts and accessories sector, while helping to reduce exposure to the cyclicality of boat sales. PartsVu generated approximately $25 million in sales over the past twelve months and has a history of organically doubling sales volume annually since launch. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Created in 2016 by a group of avid boaters and supporters of the marine environment, PartsVu provides a unique shopping experience offering a vast product portfolio from engine parts and the latest electronic and navigation equipment to extensive “kits” for routine service jobs. The site allows the user to visually shop for OEM replacement parts in a manner that does not require the user to have knowledge of a manufacturer schematic and it provides general instructions or “tips”, to help users locate the parts they desire. These intuitive features allow even novice boaters to easily obtain the parts they need to get back on the water.

“We are elated to welcome Philip Osborne, Michael Newton, and the PartsVu team into the OneWater family. PartsVu strengthens our position in the marine parts and accessories sector as we continue to grow our business to meet customer needs,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer for OneWater. “PartsVu serves a broad range of customers including novice to expert boat owners, independent mechanics and small tech shops that rely on the team’s expert technical knowledge and sizeable parts inventory. We believe this presents tremendous growth opportunity for OneWater.”

Philip Osborne, Co-Owner of PartsVu, said, “We are thrilled to join the OneWater family. Like OneWater, PartsVu was started by avid boaters and is founded on the principles of knowledge, selection, and value, while staying grounded in our commitment to the everyday boater. By partnering with OneWater and utilizing their incredible digital reach, notable company culture and capital structure, PartsVu will have a solid base to support future growth.”