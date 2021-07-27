checkAd

Lee Enterprises announces new strategic initiative with Amazon Advertising to bring “Over The Top” video services to local businesses customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced the company will work with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.

“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions which solve for the needs of our clients and fit within our digital transformation strategy,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray. “Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies.”

Amazon Advertising offers OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach an unduplicated monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.1

“We continuously strive to strengthen our robust product suite to ensure that we deliver best-in-class advertising solutions to the thousands of business that we serve,” said Lee Vice President of Local Advertising Joe Battistoni. “This collaboration with Amazon Advertising will allow our advertisers to reach an even broader audience and further enhances our ability to help them achieve greater results.”

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 56 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:
Charles Arms
Charles.Arms@lee.net
(563) 383-2100

1 Nielsen Media Impact household and Amazon internal, 2021





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises announces new strategic initiative with Amazon Advertising to bring “Over The Top” video services to local businesses customers DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced the company will work with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board