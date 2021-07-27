checkAd

Matinas BioPharma to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results on August 10, 2021

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-5976 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-0031 (Toll) and reference conference ID 13720567. The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of Matinas’ website, www.matinasbiopharma.com, and archived for 90 days.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform. The Company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop new formulations that take full advantage of the unique characteristics of the LNC platform.   

Preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the complex challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery, for both small molecules and larger, more complex molecules, such as mRNA, DNA plasmids, antisense oligonucleotides and vaccines.   The combination of a unique mechanism of action and flexibility in both the formulation and route of administration (including oral), position Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become the preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle and an important improvement over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors.

MAT2203 is an oral, LNC formulation of the highly effective, but also highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, primarily used as a first-line treatment for invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT is nearing the completion of enrollment of its second cohort of patients, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

