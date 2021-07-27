checkAd

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $9.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 included a partial pension settlement charge of $2.0 million (pre-tax), or $0.10 per diluted share (after tax).

For the first six months of 2021, net income totaled $16.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.75% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 9.05% for the second quarter of 2021. These metrics were 1.01% and 11.81% for the first quarter of 2021, respectively, and 1.10% and 11.03% for the second quarter of 2020, respectively. For the first six months of 2021, our ROA was 0.88% and our ROE was 10.42% compared to 0.85% and 8.12%, respectively, for the same period of 2020.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net interest income grew 6% sequentially driven by strong loan growth and higher SBA PPP fees
  • Period-end loan balances (net of SBA PPP balances) grew by $74 million, or 4.0% sequentially
    • Remaining SBA PPP balances and deferred fees totaled $80 million and $3.5 million, respectively, at period-end
  • Strong credit quality metrics and a net loan loss recovery drove a negative credit loss provision of $0.6 million
  • Average deposit balances grew $148 million, or 4.6% sequentially and reflected additional stimulus inflows as well as strong core deposit growth
  • Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million and included a partial pension settlement charge of $2.0 million – controllable expenses at CCB continued to be well managed
  • Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed $0.05 per share

“Challenges remain, but Capital City produced solid results for both the second quarter and first half of 2021,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Capital City Bank Group. “Excluding PPP loans, our loan portfolio grew $74.3 million, or 3.8%, for the quarter with commercial mortgages and auto finance contributing a majority of the net growth. Continued improvement in the economy and favorable credit quality resulted in a negative credit loss provision of $570,000. Quarter over quarter, our fee based businesses performed well. Wealth management revenues increased 6.0%, and I am pleased to welcome Capital City Strategic Wealth (“CCSW” – formerly Strategic Wealth Group) to our team. CCSW offers financial planning services specializing in life insurance solutions and we are excited about the prospects it brings to our wealth management business. Debit and credit card fees were up 10% as consumer spending gains momentum. Although mortgage revenues were down for the quarter, CCHL continues to perform well above its historical norms. After adjusting for the pension settlement expense of $2.0 million, our total expenses were down quarter over quarter and continue to be well managed. Our management team focuses on those aspects of our business we can do something about and strives to implement strategies that are sustainable and produce long-term value for our shareowners. I am optimistic about our future and appreciate your support.”

COVID-19 Update

  • We continue to closely monitor conditions including the rising case count in some of our communities.
  • We have established a tentative return to work date for all associates, but we will adjust as necessary depending on changing conditions.
  • All of our banking offices have returned to normal banking hours and lobby services.
  • We are adhering to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates.
  • We continue to support clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) by actively assisting with the Round 1 and 2 forgiveness process.

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $26.1 million compared to $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the increase reflected higher SBA PPP loan fees of $0.7 million, higher loan interest of $0.5 million driven by loan growth, and higher investment securities income of $0.2 million which reflected deployment of excess overnight funds into the investment portfolio. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the increase was driven by higher SBA PPP loan fees of $1.3 million partially offset by lower interest earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans. For the first six months of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $50.7 million compared to $51.4 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease generally reflected lower rates earned on investment securities and variable/adjustable rate loans partially offset by higher SBA PPP loan fees and lower interest expense.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, an increase of three basis points over the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 52 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the increase was driven by higher SBA PPP loan fees. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the decrease was primarily attributable to downward re-pricing of earning assets and significant growth in overnight funds (driven by deposit inflows) which negatively impacts our margin percentage. For the first six months of 2021, the net interest margin decreased 72 basis points to 2.87% generally reflective of downward re-pricing of our earning assets (variable/adjustable rate loans and securities portfolio) partially offset by a lower cost of funds and higher SBA PPP loan fees. Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021, excluding the impact of overnight funds in excess of $200 million, was 3.46%.

Provision for Credit Loss

We recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and provision expense of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, we recorded a negative provision of $1.6 million compared to provision expense of $7.0 million for the same period of 2020. The negative provision for the first half of 2021 generally reflected improving economic conditions and strong net loan recoveries totaling $0.9 million. We discuss the allowance for credit losses further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $26.5 million compared to $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The aforementioned declines were primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenues at CCHL, partially offset by improvements in wealth management and bank card fees. The decline in mortgage banking revenues reflected lower production volume (primarily re-finance activity) and a lower gain on sale margin. For the first six months of 2021, noninterest income totaled $56.3 million compared to $45.7 million for the same period of 2020 with the increase driven by the addition of CCHL mortgage banking revenues late in the first quarter of 2020, and higher bank card and wealth management fees which grew $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Additional detail on CCHL’s operations and key performance metrics is provided on page 11.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $42.1 million compared to $40.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $37.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $82.6 million compared to $68.3 million for the same period of 2020. The $1.6 million increase over the first quarter of 2021 reflected a $2.0 million partial pension settlement charge that was partially offset by lower commission expense at CCHL and lower legal fees and other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense at CCB. The partial pension settlement charge was attributable to a higher level of lump sum pay-outs, a trend that we expect will continue for the remainder of the year. Compared to the prior year periods, the increase was primarily attributable to the partial pension settlement charge of $2.0 million, lower realized loan cost (credit offset to salary expense), higher pension plan expense (driven by a lower discount rate for plan liabilities), and performance based compensation. Additionally, the increase for the first half of 2021 reflects the inclusion of CCHL expenses for a full six month period versus only four months in 2020.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.1 million (effective rate of 19%) for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.8 million (effective rate of 19%) for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million (effective rate of 18%) for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, we realized income tax expense of $4.8 million (effective rate of 19%) compared to $4.2 million (effective rate of 20%) for the same period of 2020. Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 18%-19%.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.624 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $126.0 million, or 3.6%, over the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $286.5 million, or 8.6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances, which funded growth in both overnight funds sold and the investment portfolio. Deposit balances increased as a result of strong core deposit growth, in addition to funding retained at the bank from SBA PPP loans, and various other stimulus programs.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $818.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $814.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $705.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven by strong core deposit growth, in addition to pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding).

Average loans held for investment (HFI) decreased $7.6 million, or 0.4%, from the first quarter of 2021 and increased $43.3 million, or 2.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding SBA PPP loans, average core loans grew $54.4 million and $90.4 million over both respective periods and period end loans grew $74.3 million and $97.7 million over both respective periods. Growth in period end loans was driven primarily in the commercial mortgage, indirect, and construction categories. At June 30, 2021, SBA PPP loan balances totaled $79.9 million and remaining deferred SBA PPP net loan fees totaled $3.5 million. SBA PPP loan forgiveness applications are expected to remain strong for the remainder of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses for HFI loans totaled $22.2 million compared to $22.0 million at March 31, 2021 and $23.8 million at December 31, 2020. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 9. At June 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.10% of HFI loans and provided coverage of 434% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.07% and 411%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, and 1.19% and 406%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.15% of HFI loans compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $6.3 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million at March 31, 2021 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans totaled $5.1 million at June 30, 2021, a $0.3 million decrease from March 31, 2021 and a $0.8 million decrease from December 31, 2020. The balance of OREO totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2021, a $1.0 million increase over March 31, 2021 and $0.4 million increase over December 31, 2020.

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $3.387 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $147.8 million, or 4.6%, over the first quarter of 2021 and $321.2 million, or 10.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The strongest growth over both comparable periods occurred in our noninterest bearing deposits and savings account balances. Average public deposits in the second quarter 2021 increased compared to the fourth quarter 2020, but declined compared to the first quarter 2021 due to the seasonality of these deposits. Over the past 12 months, multiple government stimulus programs have been implemented, including those under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, which are responsible for a large part of the growth in average deposits. Given these increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile for the remainder of 2021 due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related balances and the economic recovery. It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position. The Bank continues to strategically consider ways to safely deploy a portion of this liquidity.

Average short-term borrowings decreased $15.9 million over the first quarter of 2021 and declined $44.1 million over the fourth quarter of 2020, both of which reflected a seasonal fluctuation in warehouse line borrowing needs to support CCHL’s loans held for sale.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $335.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $324.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $320.8 million at December 31, 2020. For the first six months of 2021, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $16.9 million, a $0.9 million increase in fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt, net adjustments totaling $1.0 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million, and reclassification of $1.2 million from temporary equity to decrease the redemption value of the non-controlling interest in CCHL. In addition, $1.6 million was reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to pension expense in conjunction with the partial pension settlement charge reflected in earnings, therefore, the charge had no net effect on equity. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $5.1 million ($0.30 per share) and a $1.8 million decrease in the unrealized gain on investment securities.

At June 30, 2021, our total risk-based capital ratio was 16.48% compared to 17.20% at March 31, 2021 and 17.30% at December 31, 2020. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 13.14%, 13.63%, and 13.71%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 8.84%, 8.97%, and 9.33%, respectively, on these dates. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.19% at June 30, 2021 compared to 6.13% and 6.25% at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank (“CCB”), was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 335,880   $ 324,426   $ 320,837   $ 339,425   $ 335,057  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   242,547     235,331     231,742     250,330     245,962  
Total Assets (GAAP)     4,011,459     3,929,884     3,798,071     3,587,041     3,499,524  
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)     93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,918,126   $ 3,840,789   $ 3,708,976   $ 3,497,946   $ 3,410,429  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   6.19 %   6.13 %   6.25 %   7.16 %   7.21 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,901,375     16,875,719     16,844,997     16,800,563     16,821,743  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.35   $ 13.94   $ 13.76   $ 14.90   $ 14.62  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                      
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020  
EARNINGS                      
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 7,427   $ 9,506   $ 9,146 $ 16,933   $ 13,433  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.44   $ 0.56   $ 0.55 $ 1.00   $ 0.80  
PERFORMANCE                      
Return on Average Assets   0.75   % 1.01   % 1.10 % 0.88   % 0.85 %
Return on Average Equity   9.05     11.81     11.03   10.42     8.12  
Net Interest Margin   2.89     2.85     3.41   2.87     3.59  
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   50.47     54.90     54.26   52.73     47.13  
Efficiency Ratio   80.18   % 74.36   % 66.90 % 77.22   % 70.30 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                      
Tier 1 Capital   15.44   % 16.08   % 16.59 % 15.44   % 16.59 %
Total Capital   16.48     17.20     17.60   16.48     17.60  
Leverage   8.84     8.97     10.12   8.84     10.12  
Common Equity Tier 1   13.14     13.63     14.01   13.14     14.01  
Tangible Common Equity (1)   6.19     6.13     7.21   6.19     7.21  
Equity to Assets   8.37   % 8.26   % 9.57 % 8.37   % 9.57 %
ASSET QUALITY                      
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   433.93   % 410.78   % 322.37 % 433.93   % 322.37 %
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI   1.10     1.07     1.11   1.10     1.11  
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI   (0.08 )   (0.10 )   0.05   (0.08 )   0.14  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO   0.31     0.27     0.40   0.31     0.40  
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.16   % 0.14   % 0.23 % 0.16   % 0.23 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                      
High $ 27.39   $ 28.98   $ 23.99 $ 28.98   $ 30.62  
Low   24.55     21.42     16.16   21.42     15.61  
Close $ 25.79   $ 26.02   $ 20.95 $ 25.79   $ 20.95  
Average Daily Trading Volume   28,958     30,303     49,569   29,620     45,089  
                       
(1) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION            
Unaudited                    
                     
  2021   2020
(Dollars in thousands) Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 78,894   $ 73,973   $ 67,919   $ 76,509   $ 75,155  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   766,920     851,910     860,630     626,104     513,273  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   845,814     925,883     928,549     702,613     588,428  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   480,890     406,245     324,870     328,253     341,180  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   325,559     199,109     169,939     202,593     232,178  
  Total Investment Securities   806,449     605,354     494,809     530,846     573,358  
                     
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS")   80,821     82,081     114,039     116,561     76,610  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   292,953     413,819     393,930     402,997     421,270  
Real Estate - Construction   149,884     138,104     135,831     125,804     117,794  
Real Estate - Commercial   707,599     669,158     648,393     656,064     662,434  
Real Estate - Residential   362,018     358,849     342,664     335,713     353,831  
Real Estate - Home Equity   190,078     202,099     205,479     197,363     194,479  
Consumer   298,464     267,666     269,520     268,393     266,417  
Other Loans   6,439     7,082     9,879     10,488     4,883  
Overdrafts   1,227     950     730     1,339     1,069  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,008,662     2,057,727     2,006,426     1,998,161     2,022,177  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (22,175 )   (22,026 )   (23,816 )   (23,137 )   (22,457 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   1,986,487     2,035,701     1,982,610     1,975,024     1,999,720  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   85,745     86,370     86,791     87,192     87,972  
Goodwill and Other Intangibles   93,333     89,095     89,095     89,095     89,095  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,192     110     808     1,227     1,059  
Other Assets   111,618     105,290     101,370     84,483     83,282  
Total Other Assets   291,888     280,865     278,064     261,997     261,408  
Total Assets $ 4,011,459   $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,552,864   $ 1,473,891   $ 1,328,809   $ 1,378,314   $ 1,377,033  
NOW Accounts   970,705     993,571     1,046,408     827,506     808,244  
Money Market Accounts   280,805     269,041     266,649     247,823     240,754  
Regular Savings Accounts   539,477     518,373     474,100     451,944     423,924  
Certificates of Deposit   103,070     103,232     101,594     103,859     105,041  
Total Deposits   3,446,921     3,358,108     3,217,560     3,009,446     2,954,996  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   47,200     55,687     79,654     90,936     63,958  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   1,720     1,829     3,057     5,268     5,583  
Other Liabilities   105,534     109,487     102,076     71,880     75,702  
Total Liabilities   3,654,262     3,577,998     3,455,234     3,230,417     3,153,126  
                     
Temporary Equity   21,317     27,460     22,000     17,199     11,341  
                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   169     169     168     168     168  
Additional Paid-In Capital   33,560     32,804     32,283     31,425     31,575  
Retained Earnings   345,574     335,324     332,528     333,545     328,570  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (43,423 )   (43,871 )   (44,142 )   (25,713 )   (25,256 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   335,880     324,426     320,837     339,425     335,057  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,011,459   $ 3,929,884   $ 3,798,071   $ 3,587,041   $ 3,499,524  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,662,852   $ 3,597,071   $ 3,475,904   $ 3,271,672   $ 3,185,418  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,995,864     1,994,620     2,024,349     1,780,223     1,700,391  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.87   $ 19.22   $ 19.05   $ 20.20   $ 19.92  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   14.35     13.94     13.76     14.90     14.62  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,874     16,852     16,791     16,761     16,780  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,901     16,876     16,845     16,801     16,822  
(1) Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 5.


                             
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS                      
Unaudited                            
                             
    2021   2020   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  2021     2020  
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 24,582   $ 23,350   $ 23,878   $ 23,594   $ 23,687   $ 47,932   $ 47,280  
Investment Securities   2,054     1,883     2,096     2,426     2,737     3,937     5,752  
Funds Sold   200     213     180     146     88     413     845  
Total Interest Income   26,836     25,446     26,154     26,166     26,512     52,282     53,877  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   208     208     201     190     218     416     1,157  
Short-Term Borrowings   324     412     639     498     421     736     553  
Subordinated Notes Payable   308     307     311     316     374     615     845  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   16     21     30     40     41     37     91  
Total Interest Expense   856     948     1,181     1,044     1,054     1,804     2,646  
Net Interest Income   25,980     24,498     24,973     25,122     25,458     50,478     51,231  
Provision for Credit Losses   (571 )   (982 )   1,342     1,308     2,005     (1,553 )   6,995  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   26,551     25,480     23,631     23,814     23,453     52,031     44,236  
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   4,236     4,271     4,713     4,316     3,756     8,507     8,771  
Bank Card Fees   3,998     3,618     3,462     3,389     3,142     7,616     6,193  
Wealth Management Fees   3,274     3,090     3,069     2,808     2,554     6,364     5,158  
Mortgage Banking Revenues   13,217     17,125     17,711     22,983     19,397     30,342     22,650  
Other   1,748     1,722     1,568     1,469     1,350     3,470     2,905  
Total Noninterest Income   26,473     29,826     30,523     34,965     30,199     56,299     45,677  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   25,378     26,064     26,722     26,164     23,658     51,442     43,394  
Occupancy, Net   5,973     5,967     5,976     5,906     5,798     11,940     10,777  
Other Real Estate, Net   (270 )   (118 )   567     219     116     (388 )   (682 )
Pension Adjustment   2,000     -     -     -     -     2,000     -  
Other   9,042     8,563     8,083     8,053     7,731     17,605     14,783  
Total Noninterest Expense   42,123     40,476     41,348     40,342     37,303     82,599     68,272  
OPERATING PROFIT   10,901     14,830     12,806     18,437     16,349     25,731     21,641  
Income Tax Expense   2,059     2,787     2,833     3,165     2,950     4,846     4,232  
Net Income   8,842     12,043     9,973     15,272     13,399     20,885     17,409  
Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (1,415 )   (2,537 )   (2,227 )   (4,875 )   (4,253 )   (3,952 )   (3,976 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 7,427   $ 9,506   $ 7,746   $ 10,397   $ 9,146   $ 16,933   $ 13,433  
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.44   $ 0.56   $ 0.46   $ 0.62   $ 0.55   $ 1.00   $ 0.80  
Diluted Net Income   0.44     0.56     0.46     0.62     0.55     1.00     0.80  
Cash Dividend $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.15   $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.30   $ 0.28  
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,858     16,838     16,763     16,771     16,797     16,848     16,803  
Diluted   16,885     16,862     16,817     16,810     16,839     16,874     16,844  


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                            
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")                        
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                            
Unaudited                            
                             
    2021   2020   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  2021     2020  
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT                            
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 22,026   $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 21,083   $ 23,816   $ 13,905  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     -     -     -     -     -     3,269  
Provision for Credit Losses   (184 )   (2,312 )   1,165     1,265     1,615     (2,496 )   6,605  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)   (333 )   (522 )   486     585     241     (855 )   1,322  
Balance at End of Period $ 22,175   $ 22,026   $ 23,816   $ 23,137   $ 22,457   $ 22,175   $ 22,457  
As a % of Loans HFI   1.10 %   1.07 %   1.19 %   1.16 %   1.11 %   1.10 %   1.11 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   433.93 %   410.78 %   405.66 %   420.30 %   322.37 %   433.93 %   322.37 %
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS                            
Balance at Beginning of Period   2,974   $ 1,644   $ 1,467   $ 1,424   $ 1,033   $ 1,644   $ 157  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     -     -     -     -     -     876  
Provision for Credit Losses   (387 )   1,330     177     43     391     943     391  
Balance at End of Period(1)   2,587     2,974     1,644     1,467     1,424     2,587     1,424  
CHARGE-OFFS                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 32   $ 69   $ 104   $ 137   $ 186   $ 101   $ 548  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     -     -     17     -     -     11  
Real Estate - Residential   65     6     38     1     1     71     111  
Real Estate - Home Equity   74     5     10     58     52     79     83  
Consumer   230     564     668     619     634     794     1,498  
Overdrafts   440     492     564     450     541     932     1,243  
Total Charge-Offs $ 841   $ 1,136   $ 1,384   $ 1,282   $ 1,414   $ 1,977   $ 3,494  
RECOVERIES                            
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 103   $ 136   $ 64   $ 74   $ 74   $ 239   $ 114  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     50     -     -     -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   26     645     27     30     70     671     261  
Real Estate - Residential   244     75     153     35     51     319     91  
Real Estate - Home Equity   70     124     40     41     64     194     97  
Consumer   332     311     306     280     365     643     633  
Overdrafts   399     367     258     237     549     766     976  
Total Recoveries $ 1,174   $ 1,658   $ 898   $ 697   $ 1,173   $ 2,832   $ 2,172  
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ (333 ) $ (522 ) $ 486   $ 585   $ 241   $ (855 ) $ 1,322  
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)   (0.07 )%   (0.10 )%   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.05 %   (0.08 )%   0.14 %
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                            
Nonaccruing Loans $ 5,110   $ 5,362   $ 5,871   $ 5,505   $ 6,966          
Other Real Estate Owned   1,192     110     808     1,227     1,059          
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 6,302   $ 5,472   $ 6,679   $ 6,732   $ 8,025          
                             
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 3,745   $ 2,622   $ 4,594   $ 3,191   $ 2,948          
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More   -     -     -     -     -          
Classified Loans   19,397     20,608     17,631     16,772     17,091          
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 8,992   $ 13,597   $ 13,887   $ 14,693   $ 15,133          
                             
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.29 %   0.28 %   0.34 %        
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate   0.31 %   0.27 %   0.33 %   0.34 %   0.40 %        
NPAs as a % of Total Assets   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.23 %        
                             
(1) Recorded in other liabilities                            
(2) Annualized                            


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                                                                        
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                                                                            
Unaudited                                                                                                    
                                                                                                     
    Second Quarter 2021     First Quarter 2021     Fourth Quarter 2020     Third Quarter 2020     Second Quarter 2020       Jun 2021 YTD     Jun 2020 YTD  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		      Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		 
ASSETS:                                                                                                    
Loans Held for Sale $ 77,101   $ 566   2.94 % $ 106,242   $ 970   3.70 % $ 121,052   $ 878   3.85 % $ 92,522     671   3.64 % $ 74,965   $ 550   3.41 %   $ 91,591   $ 1,536   3.38 % $ 55,181   $ 906   3.30 %
Loans Held for Investment(1)   2,036,781     24,095   4.74     2,044,363     22,483   4.46     1,993,470     23,103   4.55     2,005,178     23,027   4.53     1,982,960     23,235   4.70       2,040,551     46,578   4.71     1,915,370     46,571   4.89  
                                                                                                     
Investment Securities                                                                                                    
Taxable Investment Securities   687,882     2,036   1.18     528,842     1,863   1.41     513,277     2,072   1.61     553,395     2,401   1.73     601,509     2,708   1.80       608,801     3,899   1.28     615,511     5,703   1.86  
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)   3,530     23   2.58     3,844     25   2.61     4,485     30   2.71     4,860     32   2.66     5,865     37   2.51       3,686     48   2.60     5,579     62   2.20  
                                                                                                     
Total Investment Securities   691,412     2,059   1.19     532,686     1,888   1.42     517,762     2,102   1.62     558,255     2,433   1.74     607,374     2,745   1.81       612,487     3,947   1.29     621,090     5,765   1.86  
                                                                                                     
Funds Sold   818,616     200   0.10     814,638     214   0.11     705,125     180   0.10     567,883     146   0.10     351,473     88   0.10       816,638     414   0.10     292,922     845   0.58  
                                                                                                     
Total Earning Assets   3,623,910   $ 26,920   2.98 %   3,497,929   $ 25,555   2.96 %   3,337,409   $ 26,263   3.14 %   3,223,838   $ 26,277   3.25 %   3,016,772   $ 26,618   3.55 %     3,561,267   $ 52,475   2.97 %   2,884,563   $ 54,087   3.77 %
                                                                                                     
Cash and Due From Banks   74,076               68,978               73,968               69,893               72,647                 71,541               64,802            
Allowance for Loan Losses   (22,794 )             (24,128 )             (23,725 )             (22,948 )             (21,642 )               (23,457 )             (18,015 )          
Other Assets   281,157               278,742               264,784               268,549               261,449                 279,956               252,657            
                                                                                                     
Total Assets $ 3,956,349             $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226               $ 3,889,307             $ 3,184,007            
                                                                                                     
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                    
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                                                    
NOW Accounts $ 966,649   $ 74   0.03 % $ 985,517   $ 76   0.03 % $ 879,564   $ 66   0.03 % $ 826,776   $ 61   0.03 % $ 789,378   $ 78   0.04 %   $ 976,031   $ 150   0.03 % $ 799,094   $ 803   0.20 %
Money Market Accounts   272,138     33   0.05     269,829     33   0.05     261,543     34   0.05     247,185     32   0.05     222,377     40   0.07       270,990     66   0.05     217,295     157   0.15  
Savings Accounts   529,844     64   0.05     492,252     60   0.05     466,116     57   0.05     438,762     54   0.05     409,366     50   0.05       511,152     124   0.05     394,301     96   0.05  
Time Deposits   102,995     37   0.15     102,089     39   0.15     102,809     44   0.17     104,522     43   0.16     104,718     50   0.19       102,544     76   0.15     105,130     101   0.19  
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,871,626     208   0.04 %   1,849,687     208   0.05 %   1,710,032     201   0.05 %   1,617,245     190   0.05 %   1,525,839     218   0.06 %     1,860,717     416   0.05 %   1,515,820     1,157   0.15 %
                                                                                                     
Short-Term Borrowings   51,152     324   2.54 %   67,033     412   2.49 %   95,280     639   2.67 %   74,557     498   2.66 %   73,377     421   2.31 %     59,049     736   2.51 %   53,146     553   2.09 %
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     308   2.30     52,887     307   2.32     52,887     311   2.30     52,887     316   2.34     52,887     374   2.80       52,887     615   2.31     52,887     845   3.16  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   1,762     16   3.38     2,736     21   3.18     3,700     30   3.18     5,453     40   2.91     5,766     41   2.84       2,246     37   3.26     6,039     91   3.03  
                                                                                                     
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,977,427   $ 856   0.17 %   1,972,343   $ 948   0.19 %   1,861,899   $ 1,181   0.25 %   1,750,142   $ 1,044   0.24 %   1,657,869   $ 1,054   0.26 %     1,974,899   $ 1,804   0.18 %   1,627,892   $ 2,646   0.33 %
                                                                                                     
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,515,726               1,389,821               1,356,104               1,354,032               1,257,614                 1,453,121               1,152,251            
Other Liabilities   107,801               111,050               74,605               83,192               72,073                 109,417               65,830            
                                                                                                     
Total Liabilities   3,600,954               3,473,214               3,292,608               3,187,366               2,987,556                 3,537,437               2,845,973            
Temporary Equity   26,355               21,977               16,154               11,893               8,155                 24,178               5,331            
                                                                                                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   329,040               326,330               343,674               340,073               333,515                 327,692               332,703            
                                                                                                     
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,956,349             $ 3,821,521             $ 3,652,436             $ 3,539,332             $ 3,329,226               $ 3,889,307             $ 3,184,007            
                                                                                                     
Interest Rate Spread     $ 26,064   2.81 %     $ 24,607   2.77 %     $ 25,082   2.88 %     $ 25,233   3.01 %     $ 25,564   3.30 %       $ 50,671   2.79 %     $ 51,441   3.44 %
                                                                                                     
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       26,920   2.98         25,555   2.96         26,263   3.14         26,277   3.25         26,618   3.55           52,475   2.97         54,087   3.77  
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       856   0.09         948   0.11         1,181   0.14         1,044   0.13         1,054   0.14           1,804   0.10         2,646   0.18  
                                                                                                     
Net Interest Margin     $ 26,064   2.89 %     $ 24,607   2.85 %     $ 25,082   3.00 %     $ 25,233   3.12 %     $ 25,564   3.41 %       $ 50,671   2.87 %     $ 51,441   3.59 %
                                                                                                     
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                                              
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                                                            


CAPITAL CITY HOME LOANS                      
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY                      
Unaudited                      
                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
Net Interest Income $ 19   $ (153 ) $ 109     $ (134 ) $ 125  
                       
Mortgage Banking Fees   13,116     16,846     19,156       29,962     21,271  
Other   425     426     203       851     299  
Total Noninterest Income   13,541     17,272     19,359       30,813     21,570  
                       
Salaries   8,538     10,276     8,381       18,814     10,623  
Other Associate Benefits   210     221     204       431     253  
Total Compensation   8,748     10,497     8,585       19,245     10,876  
                       
Occupancy, Net   854     861     768       1,715     999  
Other   1,359     1,101     1,248       2,460     1,705  
Total Noninterest Expense   10,961     12,459     10,601       23,420     13,580  
                       
Operating Profit $ 2,599   $ 4,660   $ 8,867     $ 7,259   $ 8,115  
                       
Key Performance Metrics                      
Total Loans Closed $ 406,859   $ 463,126   $ 407,118     $ 869,985   $ 510,008  
Total Loans Closed - Mix                      
Purchase   76 %   60 %   51 %     68 %   53 %
Refinance   24 %   40 %   49 %     32 %   47 %

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $0.56 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board