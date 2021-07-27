checkAd

BOTS INC ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DOGECOIN MINER AS THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETS HIT RECORD HIGHS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:01  |  44   |   |   

San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance announced completion of the first generation of a dogecoin miner designed to work with the AIRDOGE-Limited edition, patented air purifiers developed by Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC: KNOS)

The Company is developing a private dogecoin mining pool that will be open for all Airdoge miners. Mining pools are created by pooling of resources by miners, who share their processing power over a network, to split the reward equally, according to the amount of work they contributed to the probability of finding a block. A "share" is awarded to members of the mining pool who present a valid partial proof-of-work.

Kronos Advanced Technologies became the first ever publicly-traded company to accept DogeCoin which can be used as payment for its KRONOS line of patented air purifiers. AirDOGE MODEL 5 is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. which can disinfect and purify air space twenty-four hours a day (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.)

“AirDOGE isn't your typical air purifier. It replaces the old fashioned HEPA filter with washable collecting plates. It's quiet, easy to use, automatically adjusts its wind speed based on air pollution levels, and it has built-in laser precision particle counters so you can control it and see your air quality wherever you are. It's also a good option for waste-conscious consumers that don’t want to see landfills loaded with old HEPA filters,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO. “The idea for AirDoge resulted from the coincidence when we decided to be the world’s first company traded in the stock market to accept payment in Dogecoin together with our popular product already then named, AirDog. Accepting Dogecoin turned into a windfall since our early move earned us Dogecoin when it was lower than 5 cents per coin (now about 22 cents) as KNOS decided to HODL for long-term appreciation.”

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DOGECOIN MINER AS THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETS HIT RECORD HIGHS San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board