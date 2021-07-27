BOTS INC ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF NEW DOGECOIN MINER AS THE CRYPTOCURRENCY MARKETS HIT RECORD HIGHS

The Company is developing a private dogecoin mining pool that will be open for all Airdoge miners. Mining pools are created by pooling of resources by miners, who share their processing power over a network, to split the reward equally, according to the amount of work they contributed to the probability of finding a block. A "share" is awarded to members of the mining pool who present a valid partial proof-of-work.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance announced completion of the first generation of a dogecoin miner designed to work with the AIRDOGE-Limited edition, patented air purifiers developed by Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC: KNOS)

Kronos Advanced Technologies became the first ever publicly-traded company to accept DogeCoin which can be used as payment for its KRONOS line of patented air purifiers. AirDOGE MODEL 5 is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. which can disinfect and purify air space twenty-four hours a day (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.)

“AirDOGE isn't your typical air purifier. It replaces the old fashioned HEPA filter with washable collecting plates. It's quiet, easy to use, automatically adjusts its wind speed based on air pollution levels, and it has built-in laser precision particle counters so you can control it and see your air quality wherever you are. It's also a good option for waste-conscious consumers that don’t want to see landfills loaded with old HEPA filters,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO. “The idea for AirDoge resulted from the coincidence when we decided to be the world’s first company traded in the stock market to accept payment in Dogecoin together with our popular product already then named, AirDog. Accepting Dogecoin turned into a windfall since our early move earned us Dogecoin when it was lower than 5 cents per coin (now about 22 cents) as KNOS decided to HODL for long-term appreciation.”