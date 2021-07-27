checkAd

Day One Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for DAY101 for the Treatment of Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to the Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, for the treatment of low-grade gliomas harboring an activating RAF alteration that disproportionately affects children. Though rare, pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) is the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children, for which there are no approved therapies and no standard of care.

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children aged 18 years or younger and impact fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. If a New Drug Application in the United States for DAY101 is approved, Day One may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application or may be sold or transferred.

“Historical approaches to treating pLGG such as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy are associated with significant acute and life-long adverse effects and new options are urgently needed,” said Davy Chiodin, PharmD, chief development officer of Day One. “DAY101 has the potential to become the first approved treatment option specifically for these patients. Receiving Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA underscores the critical value of our focus on pediatric indications at Day One, and represents another significant milestone for the DAY101 program as we continue to enroll patients with pLGG in our pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 study.”

DAY101 is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor designed to target a key enzyme in the MAPK signaling pathway. In addition to FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, DAY101 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with pLGG harboring an activating RAF alteration who require systemic therapy and who have either progressed following prior treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. In addition, DAY101 has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma and orphan designation from the European Commission for the treatment of glioma.

