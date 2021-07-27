Day One Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for DAY101 for the Treatment of Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to the Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, for the treatment of low-grade gliomas harboring an activating RAF alteration that disproportionately affects children. Though rare, pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) is the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children, for which there are no approved therapies and no standard of care.



The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for serious and life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children aged 18 years or younger and impact fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. If a New Drug Application in the United States for DAY101 is approved, Day One may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application or may be sold or transferred.