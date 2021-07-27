Kraig Biocraft Laboratories provides Spider Silk Production Update
ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and
commercialization of spider silk, today provides updates concerning the Company’s spider silk production program and the impacts to its operations of the tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Vietnam
and globally.
The Company is pleased to announce that Prodigy Textiles, Kraig Labs’ Vietnamese subsidiary, has now produced enough silk to create a number of different fabric blends. These fabrics were designed in partnership with PL Kings for use in products under the jointly owned SpydasilkTM brand. The Company expected to have these fabrics produced in Vietnam by the end of the second quarter, but must now source mills outside of Vietnam. The increasing COVID-19 related restrictions in Vietnam and elsewhere are preventing the delivery of finished fabrics to PL Kings. The Company is now coordinating the export of its finished recombinant spider silk. This effort is being coordinated with PL Kings to identify alternative mills within the ASEAN region capable of producing these fabrics.
The Company’s technology was designed to be a direct drop-in for traditional silk production systems and operations at Prodigy have demonstrated that its specialized silkworms can be easily raised using traditional methods. At this time, the Company has not been required to close its Prodigy Textiles facility, but with lockdowns increasing in several cities, the Company is preparing for every potentiality. Travel restrictions and the required closure of many business segments of the economy, including transportation across Vietnam, have significantly slowed the Company’s production operations. The additional lab and testing equipment the Company scheduled for installation is now also on hold due to shutdowns at the Hanoi-based supplier.
In anticipation of these delays and restrictions, Kraig Labs’ US R&D headquarters amplified its support of Prodigy’s production operations by significantly increasing its egg supplementation capacity to ensure a stable supply of eggs. A shipment of 100,000 DragonsilkTM eggs was sent from the Company’s US facility, in June, to test the efficiency of this contingency plan and boost production at Prodigy. The eggs successfully arrived in Ho Chi Minh City only to find delays caused by reduced staffing at Vietnamese customs. Final delivery to the Prodigy factory was delayed considerably by multiple COVID-19 checkpoints. This added delay starved the eggs of oxygen, killing a large portion of those eggs. If movement restrictions in Vietnam continue to increase, it may no longer be feasible to reliably import silkworm eggs in the near term.
0 Kommentare