checkAd

Hochtief Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Strong Q2 Report

Autor: PLX AI
27.07.2021, 13:03  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hochtief outlook FY net profit EUR 410-460 million (unchanged). Q2 EBITDA EUR 266.8 millionQ2 EBITDA margin 5%Q2 orders EUR 8,355.6 millionStrong Q2 underlying net cash from operating activities of EUR 530 million, up EUR 237 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Hochtief outlook FY net profit EUR 410-460 million (unchanged).
  • Q2 EBITDA EUR 266.8 million
  • Q2 EBITDA margin 5%
  • Q2 orders EUR 8,355.6 million
  • Strong Q2 underlying net cash from operating activities of EUR 530 million, up EUR 237 million yoy
  • Sees strong position in key markets and numerous opportunities from stimulus packages announced by governments
Hochtief Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hochtief Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Strong Q2 Report (PLX AI) – Hochtief outlook FY net profit EUR 410-460 million (unchanged). Q2 EBITDA EUR 266.8 millionQ2 EBITDA margin 5%Q2 orders EUR 8,355.6 millionStrong Q2 underlying net cash from operating activities of EUR 530 million, up EUR 237 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Duerr Raises EBIT Margin Outlook After Strong First Half Results
Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%
LVMH Half Year Net Income EUR 5,289 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Worldline Half Year Net Income EUR 102 Million
Credit Suisse Names Wildermuth Chief Risk Officer
Michelin Half Year Segment EBITDA EUR 2,277 Million vs. Estimate EUR 2,050 Million
Tesla Q2 Earnings Beat Can't Get Some Analysts to Say "Buy"
KPN Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected; Mobile Service Returns to Growth
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Cembra Keeps Mid-Term Targets Unchanged after 5% Revenue Decline
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:15 UhrHochtief erholt sich nach Corona-Scharte
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Bau-Tarifverhandlungen sollen am Dienstag weitergehen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21ROUNDUP: Knappes Material und hohe Preise am Bau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Hohe Preise treiben Auftragseingang am Bau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax beschleunigt Erholung vor der EZB-Sitzung(1) 
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax beschleunigt seine Erholung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax-Erholung gewinnt an Fahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21WDH: Preise für Brücken- und Straßenbau gestiegen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21ROUNDUP: Hochtief-Tochter Cimic bestätigt Prognose - Aktie deutlich im Plus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten