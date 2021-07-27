Hochtief Keeps Outlook Unchanged After Strong Q2 Report
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief outlook FY net profit EUR 410-460 million (unchanged).
- Q2 EBITDA EUR 266.8 million
- Q2 EBITDA margin 5%
- Q2 orders EUR 8,355.6 million
- Strong Q2 underlying net cash from operating activities of EUR 530 million, up EUR 237 million yoy
- Sees strong position in key markets and numerous opportunities from stimulus packages announced by governments
