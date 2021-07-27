Lexaria Completes Dosing in Human Clinical Study HYPER-H21-2

Additionally, second patent award received in JapanKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce …

Human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 consisted of 16 human volunteers who were pre- or mildly hypertensive and received three separate doses of 150 mg each of DehydraTECH TM 2.0-enabled CBD versus a placebo (total dose of 450mg). HYPER-H21-2 included 24-hour continuous ambulatory (portable) monitoring of blood pressure and heart rate, together with evaluations of central arterial stiffness, physical activity and sleep quality (e.g., total sleep time, total wake time, and sleep efficiency).

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that dosing has been completed in its second human clinical study of 2021.

Together, these evaluations were designed to provide a greater understanding of the human response to DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD upon 24-hour monitoring of potential blood pressure reduction and other real-world effects. This study is proceeding on schedule and on budget and the Company expects to have at least preliminary results to report in September or earlier.

In contrast, the first human clinical study of 2021, study HYPER-H21-1, utilized a single 300 mg dose of DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD, and took blood samples from 24 human volunteers every 10 minutes for a 3-hour duration, evaluating blood pressure, heart rate and inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease and biomarkers of nitric oxide. This latter measure was intended to provide mechanistic insight into the anticipated reduction in blood pressure via vasodilation. Preliminary results related to blood pressure only from study HYPER-H21-1 are expected to be reported upon soon, while the blood chemistry analyses work is in progress for reporting at a later date once completed.

Both studies referenced herein were randomized and double-blinded and were performed at a European medical research hospital. Both studies were fully funded from existing Company resources. Following analysis of results from both studies, Lexaria's third DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD human clinical hypertension study of 2021, HYPER-H21-3 will commence and additional information related to that third human clinical study of 2021 will be provided in due course.