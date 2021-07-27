checkAd

Lexaria Completes Dosing in Human Clinical Study HYPER-H21-2

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 13:15  |  58   |   |   

Additionally, second patent award received in JapanKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce …

Additionally, second patent award received in Japan

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that dosing has been completed in its second human clinical study of 2021.

Human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 consisted of 16 human volunteers who were pre- or mildly hypertensive and received three separate doses of 150 mg each of DehydraTECHTM 2.0-enabled CBD versus a placebo (total dose of 450mg). HYPER-H21-2 included 24-hour continuous ambulatory (portable) monitoring of blood pressure and heart rate, together with evaluations of central arterial stiffness, physical activity and sleep quality (e.g., total sleep time, total wake time, and sleep efficiency).

Together, these evaluations were designed to provide a greater understanding of the human response to DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD upon 24-hour monitoring of potential blood pressure reduction and other real-world effects. This study is proceeding on schedule and on budget and the Company expects to have at least preliminary results to report in September or earlier.

In contrast, the first human clinical study of 2021, study HYPER-H21-1, utilized a single 300 mg dose of DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD, and took blood samples from 24 human volunteers every 10 minutes for a 3-hour duration, evaluating blood pressure, heart rate and inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease and biomarkers of nitric oxide. This latter measure was intended to provide mechanistic insight into the anticipated reduction in blood pressure via vasodilation. Preliminary results related to blood pressure only from study HYPER-H21-1 are expected to be reported upon soon, while the blood chemistry analyses work is in progress for reporting at a later date once completed.

Both studies referenced herein were randomized and double-blinded and were performed at a European medical research hospital. Both studies were fully funded from existing Company resources. Following analysis of results from both studies, Lexaria's third DehydraTECH 2.0-enabled CBD human clinical hypertension study of 2021, HYPER-H21-3 will commence and additional information related to that third human clinical study of 2021 will be provided in due course.

Seite 1 von 4
Lexaria Bioscience Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lexaria Completes Dosing in Human Clinical Study HYPER-H21-2 Additionally, second patent award received in JapanKELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Lexaria Summarizes Successful Antiviral Drug Studies and Ongoing Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Lexaria's DehydraTECH Significantly Enhances Delivery of Colchicine in Study VIRAL-A20-3
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Lexaria Completes Successful Antiviral Drug Molecular Characterization Study With Canada's National Research Council
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Lexaria Receives Patent Protection in Japan
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Lexaria Announces Voluntary Delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange to Concentrate Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Lexaria Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Accesswire | Analysen