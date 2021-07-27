79North Commences Drilling at the Carbonara Gold Zone 20 Kilometres South of the Merian Gold Mine, Suriname

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname (Exhibits 1 and 2).

On June 9, 2021 (https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Carbonara-Grid-New-gold- ...) 79North announced that the Carbonara gold zone consisted of three new gold occurrences named Brodino, Arrabiata, and Puttanesca which outlined extensive gold mineralization with grades up to 4.52 grams gold per tonne in rock chip samples over a strike length of 1,600 metres, and open along strike. The gold occurrence is hosted in a high silica alteration zone that includes massive, fine grained quartz, quartz vein stockworks, and breccias with disseminated pyrite and locally hematite in fractures. The silica alteration zone appears to be a secondary, hydrothermal replacement of a layered sedimentary rock such as siltstone or argillite which is in contact with a large, northwest-trending magnetic mafic intrusion. The mafic intrusion is not well exposed, but a gabbroic boulder derived from the intrusion was discovered that is also mineralized with gold with grab samples containing up to 2.013 grams gold per tonne.

The Carbonara gold zone is a completely new discovery located 20 kilometres from the Merian gold mine of Newmont Corporation. This gold occurrence appears to be the source area of extensive artisanal alluvial mining from which the bedrock source was not known. 79North believes it has now discovered the source. The gold zone has never been evaluated by diamond drilling. This initial drilling program will consist of a minimum of 1,500 metres of diamond drilling.

Jon North, Ph.D., P.Geo., and CEO of the Company, commented “It was a great pleasure for me to arrive back in Suriname on July 23rd, fully vaccinated, and ready to spot the first drill hole at the Carbonara gold zone of the Nassau gold project, and directly supervise the drill core logging and sampling. We think that the Carbonara gold zone is another gold deposit in a regional goldfield that includes the nearby Merian Mine of Newmont Corporation (www.Newmont.com) and Rosebel Mine of Iamgold Corporation (www.Iamgold.com)”.