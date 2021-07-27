checkAd

ePlay and Spartan Announce Partnership for Klocked Fitness App

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021   

New partnership creates virtual Spartan Store for in-app sales from limited-edition drops

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with Spartan®, the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand. The partnership brings the Spartan brand to ePlay's augmented reality fitness app, Klocked. A line of digital sneakers, athletic wear, and gear will be offered as premium digital wearables in ePlay's mobile games and apps.

Foto: Accesswire

Spartan produces over 250 events in more than 40 countries and has had over 8 million people cross its finish line. Spartan also operates Spartan Trail® , DEKA®, La Ruta® and the Tough Mudder™ brands. The stated Spartan mission is to transform 100 million lives.

ePlay and Spartan are collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app, Klocked.

"Performing your best at a Spartan event requires training, preparation, and the right gear," says Spartan VP of Global Partnerships, Ian Lawson. "Spartans want access to technology like Klocked, which enables the tracking of training progress, personal bests, and our physical journeys with advanced 3D visualization and augmented reality. Plus it's a fun way to stay active and when users want to wear the same Spartan ‘OCR Speed’ Footwear as their Klocked avatar they can buy the physical merchandise on shop.spartan.com."

The partnership between ePlay and Spartan connects the multi-billion dollar industries of Endurance events, sports apparel, and virtual goods where revolutionary technology meets digital commerce and physical apparel unlocking digital utility. The collaboration further develops ePlay's franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. Sports apparel interoperability with programmable media and in-game utility is uniquely possible with ePlay's mobile sports, entertainment, and eSports platform.

"Spartan is, perhaps, the largest race organizer in the world," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay is committed, especially as we go back to in-person events, to contribute to phenomenal race day experiences for those able to participate in-person or virtually - in either case, users get the option to share their epic running accomplishments and their Avatar wearing Spartan virtual Footwear and fan gear."

Wertpapier


DatumTitel
22.07.21ePlay and acQyr eXchange Announce Partnership for Monetization of Sports and eSports Apps
07.07.21ePlay Announces New Title Released to Google Play Store
30.06.21ePlay Announces 100,000 App Downloads in 100 Days
28.06.21ePlay Announces Completion of Holo3D Acquisition, Apple Approval of Klocked, and Release of Klocked Beta 1.0 to Early Access Users
