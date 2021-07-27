At 7.92% CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size to hit $15740.9 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Fertilizers Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 8443.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15740.9 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2021 to 2027. The global organic fertilizers market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

Organic fertilizers are fertilizers that are naturally manufactured and include carbon. Fertilizers are materials that can be put into soil or plants, to deliver vital nutrients and continue growth. Organic fertilizers are made from animal manure, human manure, vegetable matter, and animal matter. Organic fertilizers enhance the soil, plants and it also advantages the insects. These fertilizers are perishable, organic, and environment friendly. Farmers are implementing organic fertilizers owing to their low cost and healthy long enduring impact on soil. Naturally occurring organic fertilizers consist of slurry, manure, peat, worm castings, seaweed, and guano while synthetic organic fertilizers involve bone meal, compost, bloodmeal, and seaweed extracts. Organic fertilizers extend a well-balanced intermingling of nutrients necessary for important microorganism and earthworms existing in soil. Organic fertilizers help to balances the soil ecosystem, improvements in plant health naturally. They also improve the soil texture, permitting it to grip water lengthier, and upsurge the bacterial and fungal movement in the soil. The ideas of organic agriculture were established in the early 1900s by Sir F.H. King, Albert Howard, Rudolf Steiner, and others who supposed that the custom of animal manures, crop rotation, cover crops, and biologically grounded pest controls resulted in a better farming system.

The study provides a crucial view of the global organic fertilizers market by segmenting the market based on crop type, source, form and region & country. Based upon the crop type, global organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Based upon source, the global organic fertilizers market is classified into plant, animal, and others. Based upon form, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid.