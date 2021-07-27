checkAd

At 7.92% CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size to hit $15740.9 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Fertilizers Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 8443.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15740.9 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2021 to 2027. The global organic fertilizers market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

BEMR Logo

Organic fertilizers are fertilizers that are naturally manufactured and include carbon. Fertilizers are materials that can be put into soil or plants, to deliver vital nutrients and continue growth. Organic fertilizers are made from animal manure, human manure, vegetable matter, and animal matter. Organic fertilizers enhance the soil, plants and it also advantages the insects. These fertilizers are perishable, organic, and environment friendly. Farmers are implementing organic fertilizers owing to their low cost and healthy long enduring impact on soil. Naturally occurring organic fertilizers consist of slurry, manure, peat, worm castings, seaweed, and guano while synthetic organic fertilizers involve bone meal, compost, bloodmeal, and seaweed extracts. Organic fertilizers extend a well-balanced intermingling of nutrients necessary for important microorganism and earthworms existing in soil. Organic fertilizers help to balances the soil ecosystem, improvements in plant health naturally. They also improve the soil texture, permitting it to grip water lengthier, and upsurge the bacterial and fungal movement in the soil. The ideas of organic agriculture were established in the early 1900s by Sir F.H. King, Albert Howard, Rudolf Steiner, and others who supposed that the custom of animal manures, crop rotation, cover crops, and biologically grounded pest controls resulted in a better farming system.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/404

The study provides a crucial view of the global organic fertilizers market by segmenting the market based on crop type, source, form and region & country. Based upon the crop type, global organic fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Based upon source, the global organic fertilizers market is classified into plant, animal, and others. Based upon form, the global organic fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At 7.92% CAGR, Organic Fertilizers Market Size to hit $15740.9 Million in 2027, says Brandessence Market Research LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Organic Fertilizers Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 8443.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15740.9 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% from 2021 to 2027. The global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
P.volve Launches a First to Market Clinically Backed Program Revolutionizing Women's Wellness ...
Happiest Minds Case Studies Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom