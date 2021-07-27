checkAd

EQS-News Partners Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reedy Industries, a leading provider of commercial HVAC services

EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Private Equity
Partners Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reedy Industries, a leading provider of commercial HVAC services

27.07.2021 / 13:30

Denver, US; 27 July 2021

  • With over 1,500 employees serving 9,000 customers across 10 states, Reedy is one of the largest commercial HVAC service providers in the US
  • Partners Group's Direct Equity business has extensive experience building services companies, committing approximately USD 4 billion to services-related businesses since the beginning of 2020
  • This represents the ninth lead direct private equity investment Partners Group has made in 2021

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has agreed on behalf of its clients to acquire Reedy Industries ("Reedy", or "the Company"), one of the largest heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") service providers in the US, from Audax Private Equity. As part of the transaction, the Reedy family, management, and Audax, will remain minority investors in the Deerfield, Illinois-headquartered business. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Founded in 1930 with a 90-year history, Reedy provides mission-critical maintenance, repair and replacement services for commercial HVAC, chilled water, plumbing, building automation, and controls equipment in the US. The Company has over 1,500 employees who keep thousands of schools, factories, healthcare facilities, workplaces, and government buildings safe and operating. Reedy combines technical expertise and financial resources with a local high-touch delivery model, to act as a strategic partner for servicing complex equipment with high costs of failure or downtime.

Partners Group will draw on its extensive experience transforming leading route-based commercial and facility services businesses to support Reedy's customer-centric value creation plan. Key initiatives will include geographic expansion to a multi-regional footprint with well-known hubs and local customer relationships, growing strategic accounts, expanding service capabilities, and partnering with customers on sustainability and energy efficiency solutions.

