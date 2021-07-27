checkAd

TEGNA’s Locked On Podcast Network Expands YouTube Presence, Launches NBA Draft Special and First Daily HBCU Podcast

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Locked On, the leading local sports podcast network with daily shows for all “Big 4” professional sports leagues and major college programs, today announced that 20 of its shows are now available as YouTube channels, as well as on TEGNA station’s OTT apps in select markets.

Since the launch of the network’s first YouTube channel in May 2021, Locked On’s channels have generated more than 160,000 total hours of watch time and more than 1 million video views, which average more than 10 minutes each (source: YouTube).

“Locked On’s growth on YouTube reflects the appetite of our very engaged and diverse audience,” said Adam Ostrow, TEGNA’s chief digital officer. “Nearly 52 percent of our YouTube audience is younger than 35, and 20 percent of Locked On’s total watch time comes from connected TVs and video game consoles.”

Locked On’s impressive audience growth is expected to be buoyed in the coming month by two exciting programming initiatives: A Locked On NBA Draft 2021 special, co-produced in partnership with WFAA, on Thursday, July 29, and the Monday, Aug. 2 debut of Locked On HBCU, a podcast fully dedicated to HBCU sports and athletes.

“We launched Locked On with the simple premise of giving sports fans hyper-focused news and perspectives they crave,” said David Locke, Locked On’s president and founder. “We are continuing to fulfill this promise with our first NBA Draft special, which will offer real-time, in-depth analysis through our vast network of local sports analysts and experts who will cover the event in its entirety.”

“In addition, we’re thrilled to welcome Locked On HBCU to our slate of more than 180 podcasts,” Locke continued. “This is the first daily podcast solely dedicated to covering HBCU sports and athletes and is led by diverse voices and talent across our company.”

More than 30 Analysts and Local Experts to be Featured in Live Locked On NBA Draft Special

The live Locked On NBA Draft 2021 special, a co-production with WFAA, TEGNA’s Dallas ABC affiliate, will be hosted by John Karalis (Locked On NBA and Locked On Celtics), Chad Ford (Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board) and Rafael Barlowe (Locked On NBA Draft). On Thursday, July 29, the trio will anchor the show from WFAA’s Dallas studio and bring local Locked On team podcast hosts into the coverage for expert analysis of draft picks.

