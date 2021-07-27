Fortive Appoints Olumide Soroye as Leader of Its Intelligent Operating Solutions Segment

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced the appointment of Olumide Soroye as President and Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) segment, with an official start date of August 9th. Mr. Soroye will report directly to Jim Lico, Fortive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will lead the IOS segment as it continues to expand its served market and accelerate strategy through both organic innovation and acquisitions.

Mr. Soroye joins Fortive from CoreLogic, a leading global provider of property information, analytics, software and data-enabled customer-centric workflow solutions. At CoreLogic, he served as Managing Director of Property Intelligence and Risk Management, one of the company’s two reporting segments, leading the global delivery of integrated software, data, and AI solutions. His leadership at CoreLogic transformed the Property Intelligence and Risk Management segment into a highly profitable growth engine through digital workflow innovation and strategic acquisitions. Prior to joining CoreLogic, Mr. Soroye was a Senior Vice President with QuinStreet, as well as a Partner at McKinsey & Company where he drove transformational programs for global organizations across the software, semiconductor, and industrial sectors.

Mr. Soroye holds a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University Nigeria, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School.

Mr. Lico stated: “Throughout his career, Olumide has driven impressive results, guiding the development of market-leading, workflow solutions and significantly accelerating growth and profitability across a broad range of verticals. Given his expertise, strategic insights, and strong leadership, Olumide will fit very well into our culture at Fortive and be a terrific leader for all of the Operating Companies and cross-functional teams within IOS.”

Mr. Soroye stated: “I am delighted to join the team at Fortive on their 5th anniversary of pursuing a deeply meaningful shared purpose – essential technology for the people who accelerate progress towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world. Fortive’s portfolio of market-leading brands, its extraordinary team, and its exceptional culture makes the company a strong platform for accelerating profitable growth and positive impact on the world.”