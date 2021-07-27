checkAd

Fortive Appoints Olumide Soroye as Leader of Its Intelligent Operating Solutions Segment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced the appointment of Olumide Soroye as President and Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) segment, with an official start date of August 9th. Mr. Soroye will report directly to Jim Lico, Fortive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and will lead the IOS segment as it continues to expand its served market and accelerate strategy through both organic innovation and acquisitions.

Mr. Soroye joins Fortive from CoreLogic, a leading global provider of property information, analytics, software and data-enabled customer-centric workflow solutions. At CoreLogic, he served as Managing Director of Property Intelligence and Risk Management, one of the company’s two reporting segments, leading the global delivery of integrated software, data, and AI solutions. His leadership at CoreLogic transformed the Property Intelligence and Risk Management segment into a highly profitable growth engine through digital workflow innovation and strategic acquisitions. Prior to joining CoreLogic, Mr. Soroye was a Senior Vice President with QuinStreet, as well as a Partner at McKinsey & Company where he drove transformational programs for global organizations across the software, semiconductor, and industrial sectors.

Mr. Soroye holds a Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University Nigeria, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School.

Mr. Lico stated: “Throughout his career, Olumide has driven impressive results, guiding the development of market-leading, workflow solutions and significantly accelerating growth and profitability across a broad range of verticals. Given his expertise, strategic insights, and strong leadership, Olumide will fit very well into our culture at Fortive and be a terrific leader for all of the Operating Companies and cross-functional teams within IOS.”

Mr. Soroye stated: “I am delighted to join the team at Fortive on their 5th anniversary of pursuing a deeply meaningful shared purpose – essential technology for the people who accelerate progress towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world. Fortive’s portfolio of market-leading brands, its extraordinary team, and its exceptional culture makes the company a strong platform for accelerating profitable growth and positive impact on the world.”

Seite 1 von 3


Fortive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortive Appoints Olumide Soroye as Leader of Its Intelligent Operating Solutions Segment Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced the appointment of Olumide Soroye as President and Chief Executive Officer, Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) segment, with an official start date of August 9th. Mr. Soroye will report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial Information for the Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Fortive Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Fortive Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten