PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 9, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9129 (domestic) or (201) 493-6753 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://www.partsidinc.com/.