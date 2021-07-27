checkAd

PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call that afternoon (August 9, 2021) at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9129 (domestic) or (201) 493-6753 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://www.partsidinc.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 23, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13721968.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PARTS iD, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021 PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the company will release its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste