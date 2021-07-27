checkAd

XL Fleet Partners with NFI’s ARBOC to Offer Hybrid Electric Bus Option

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, and ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (TSX: NFI) (“ARBOC”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, have announced a partnership to electrify ARBOC Freedom low floor buses with the XL Hybrid (XLH) electric propulsion system. The wheelchair-accessible buses are built on the GM 4500 chassis and are now available for purchase with an installed XL Hybrid system through the ARBOC North American dealer network. ARBOC has sold 39 vehicles with the XL Hybrid system installed thus far in 2021.

XL Fleet is partnering with NFI’s ARBOC to offer hybrid electric bus options, similar to the one shown here, through ARBOC’s North American dealer network. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the partnership, 24 ft. and 29 ft. ARBOC low floor bus models are available for the first time as hybrid electric units, providing a cost-effective option for customers looking to improve fuel economy, lower emissions and advance their sustainability goals without adding charging infrastructure or disrupting their existing operations. The XL Hybrid electric system runs in parallel to the OEM vehicle drivetrain, helping to slow the vehicle down during deceleration and providing an electric assist during acceleration throughout normal drive cycles, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions in standard gas-powered vehicles.

Individual partners within the ARBOC North American dealer network are now authorized to sell the XL Fleet electrification system as an available option on their buses, providing a new commercial channel for the Company as it expands into a broader range of medium duty applications.

“The bus industry represents a substantial electrification opportunity for XL Fleet, and we are excited to gain access to a great new customer base by partnering with an accessible bus market leader like ARBOC,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “This partnership allows us to expand our growing suite of products, broaden our customer reach and bring new and unique solutions to market for bus fleets needing an immediate path forward for their sustainability goals.”

