CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited today announced a definitive agreement whereby CBRE will acquire a 60% ownership interest in, and enter into a strategic partnership with Turner & Townsend, a United Kingdom-based global leader in program, project and cost management.

CBRE will acquire a 60% stake for approximately £960 million ($1.3 billion) in cash, with 55% to be paid upon closing. The transaction preserves Turner & Townsend’s existing leadership team, heritage, operational independence and partnership structure, which will hold the remaining 40% ownership interest. The transaction values Turner & Townsend at approximately £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) and is expected to be immediately accretive to CBRE’s earnings.

Turner & Townsend provides program management, cost consultancy, project management and advisory consulting services for clients in 46 countries. It operates across three business segments: Real Estate (62% of net revenue) – serving investors and occupiers across all property types, including data centers and life-science properties; Infrastructure (31% of net revenue) – notably, transportation, environmental and power generation projects, and Natural Resources (7% of net revenue) – renewable energy, alternative fuels, liquified natural gas and other projects.

For the 12 months ended April 30, 2021, Turner & Townsend’s net revenue totaled approximately £665 million ($923 million) and adjusted EBITDA totaled approximately £124 million ($172 million).

“This is a transformational transaction for our project management business in terms of both breadth and scale of capabilities,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “We see sizable secular growth opportunities in project management, which are being propelled by rising public and private infrastructure investment and the drive to a low-carbon global economy. Turner & Townsend is by far the best firm to help us realize our ambitions for this business. It is an exceptionally well-run company with a first-rate brand, enviable client base and expertise that complements our capabilities.”