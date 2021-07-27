checkAd

CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited today announced a definitive agreement whereby CBRE will acquire a 60% ownership interest in, and enter into a strategic partnership with Turner & Townsend, a United Kingdom-based global leader in program, project and cost management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005548/en/

CBRE will acquire a 60% stake for approximately £960 million ($1.3 billion) in cash, with 55% to be paid upon closing. The transaction preserves Turner & Townsend’s existing leadership team, heritage, operational independence and partnership structure, which will hold the remaining 40% ownership interest. The transaction values Turner & Townsend at approximately £1.6 billion ($2.2 billion) and is expected to be immediately accretive to CBRE’s earnings.

Turner & Townsend provides program management, cost consultancy, project management and advisory consulting services for clients in 46 countries. It operates across three business segments: Real Estate (62% of net revenue) – serving investors and occupiers across all property types, including data centers and life-science properties; Infrastructure (31% of net revenue) – notably, transportation, environmental and power generation projects, and Natural Resources (7% of net revenue) – renewable energy, alternative fuels, liquified natural gas and other projects.

For the 12 months ended April 30, 2021, Turner & Townsend’s net revenue totaled approximately £665 million ($923 million) and adjusted EBITDA totaled approximately £124 million ($172 million).

“This is a transformational transaction for our project management business in terms of both breadth and scale of capabilities,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer. “We see sizable secular growth opportunities in project management, which are being propelled by rising public and private infrastructure investment and the drive to a low-carbon global economy. Turner & Townsend is by far the best firm to help us realize our ambitions for this business. It is an exceptionally well-run company with a first-rate brand, enviable client base and expertise that complements our capabilities.”

Seite 1 von 4
CBRE Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited today announced a definitive agreement whereby CBRE will acquire a 60% ownership interest in, and enter into a strategic partnership with Turner & Townsend, a United Kingdom-based …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details of Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten