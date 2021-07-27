Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer (UC) and Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which has been shown to reverse a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer and activate an anti-tumor immune response, today presents data updates from MARIO-275, the Company’s randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of eganelisib in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced UC as well as data from MARIO-3, the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating eganelisib in a novel triple combination in the front-line setting with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, said, “Today we report data indicating that eganelisib re-programs macrophages in the tumor microenvironment, turning pro-tumor, M2, macrophages into anti-tumor, M1, macrophages and improves outcomes for patients in two distinct types of cancer. Specifically, when combined with current standard of care therapies, the data showed that eganelisib increased overall survival in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer and prolonged progression free survival in patients with TNBC. These data provide preliminary, but compelling evidence of eganelisib’s potential to improve outcomes for patients with these two types of cancer. Validation of the fundamental biologic hypothesis of eganelisib, and the resulting prospect of patient benefit, gives us great confidence in the future of eganelisib, Infinity and our ability to realize our vision of bringing better therapies to patients. In the months ahead, Infinity plans to work with investigators, key opinion leaders and regulatory authorities to carefully choose the most appropriate clinical paths forward and expects to provide an update by year end, together with an update on our maturing TNBC data.”

Brian Schwartz, M.D., consulting Chief Physician, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, said, “The promising survival benefit was noted after over a year of following MARIO-275 patients versus the control arm as well as compared to historical trials including CheckMate-275, particularly given the magnitude of the unmet need in 2L UC, including in the PD-L1 negative patient population. These results are reinforced by the progression free survival data which we presented at ASCO GU in February 2021 as well as the translational data that support our thesis that eganelisib reprograms macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and that validate eganelisib’s mechanism of action. We believe overall survival represents a key registrational endpoint, and given these exciting new OS data, we are exploring the optimal study design for a potential registration study and expect to provide a program update by the end of 2021.”