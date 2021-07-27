Exela Technologies Reports Strong SMB User Growth with Over 2x New Sign-ups

IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced that its Digital Mailroom (“DMR”) and DrySign offerings delivered a record addition of new users in the second quarter of 2021. DMR and Drysign continued to grow in the preceding 90 days with DMR delivering a growth rate of 99% in its SMB customer base and Drysign delivering a growth rate of 144% in its user base, as compared to the prior period.

“We’re excited to see the accelerating growth in our SMB solutions and all the positive feedback we are getting across our user base,” said Exela’s president, Suresh Yannamani. “We are adding thousands of new users each month to our customer base and creating a new Exela marketplace.”

During the second quarter, Exela delivered on its plan to launch its SMB solutions into new geographic markets with the release of DrySign in India, and DMR in the UK. The Company continues to expand its DAG offerings into the SMB market and across the international markets Exela serves, with DMR rollouts to France and Germany as the next large markets scheduled for launch in the 3rd quarter.

Mr. Yannamani concluded, “We have a tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us, and see multiple channels bearing fruit with new logos, cross-selling, and geographic expansion. We are rapidly multiplying our customer base every month, and they are all experiencing the benefits of digital transformation. We are excited to leverage our technologies as we continue to roll out additional SMB products.”

