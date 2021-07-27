checkAd

Exela Technologies Reports Strong SMB User Growth with Over 2x New Sign-ups

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

DMR and DrySign delivered growth of 99% and 144% in their respective customer bases

International expansion continues with DMR launch in France and Germany planned for Q3FY21

IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced that its Digital Mailroom (“DMR”) and DrySign offerings delivered a record addition of new users in the second quarter of 2021. DMR and Drysign continued to grow in the preceding 90 days with DMR delivering a growth rate of 99% in its SMB customer base and Drysign delivering a growth rate of 144% in its user base, as compared to the prior period.

“We’re excited to see the accelerating growth in our SMB solutions and all the positive feedback we are getting across our user base,” said Exela’s president, Suresh Yannamani. “We are adding thousands of new users each month to our customer base and creating a new Exela marketplace.”

During the second quarter, Exela delivered on its plan to launch its SMB solutions into new geographic markets with the release of DrySign in India, and DMR in the UK. The Company continues to expand its DAG offerings into the SMB market and across the international markets Exela serves, with DMR rollouts to France and Germany as the next large markets scheduled for launch in the 3rd quarter.

Mr. Yannamani concluded, “We have a tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us, and see multiple channels bearing fruit with new logos, cross-selling, and geographic expansion. We are rapidly multiplying our customer base every month, and they are all experiencing the benefits of digital transformation. We are excited to leverage our technologies as we continue to roll out additional SMB products.”

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: Twitter: LinkedIn:

 Facebook:

 Instagram:
https://investors.exelatech.com/

 @ExelaTech /exela-technologies

 @exelatechnologies

 @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Reports Strong SMB User Growth with Over 2x New Sign-ups DMR and DrySign delivered growth of 99% and 144% in their respective customer bases International expansion continues with DMR launch in France and Germany planned for Q3FY21 IRVING, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exela Technologies, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 ...
Usio Reports Record Second Quarter Electronic Payments Transaction and Processing Volume
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board