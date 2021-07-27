Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter 2021 sales increased 39.9% to $826.5 million from a 36.0% increase in organic sales, 3.3% favorable foreign exchange and a 0.6% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the second quarter 2021 was $121.8 million, or 14.7% of sales, including special item charges of $3.3 million. This compares with operating income of $39.8 million, or 6.7% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $125.1 million, or 15.1% of sales, as compared with $63.0 million, or 10.7% of sales, in the prior year period.

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $96.1 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, which includes special item after-tax charges of $4.5 million, or $0.07 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $27.0 million, or $0.45 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $21.0 million, or $0.35 EPS. Excluding these items, second quarter 2021 Adjusted net income was $100.6 million, or $1.67 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $48.0 million, or $0.80 Adjusted EPS in the prior year period.

“We achieved record second quarter earnings performance while servicing accelerating demand and improving productivity in a challenging operating environment,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The team has done a superb job working through supply chain constraints and mitigating inflationary headwinds, which we expect will continue through 2021.” Mapes continued, “With 80% of our revenue driven by growing end markets, we are accelerating our investments in growth and operational excellence to deliver superior value to our stakeholders through this cycle.”

Six Months 2021 Summary

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $170.3 million, or $2.83 EPS. This compares with $82.6 million, or $1.37 EPS, in the comparable 2020 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax charges of $13.1 million or $0.21 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax net charges of $26.3 million, or $0.44 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 68.4% to $183.4 million, or $3.04 EPS, compared with $108.9 million, or $1.81 EPS, in the comparable 2020 period.

Sales increased 22.5% to $1.6 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from a 20.0% increase in organic sales, 2.3% favorable foreign exchange and a 0.3% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $225.8 million, or 14.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $120.8 million, or 9.3% of sales, in the comparable 2020 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $234.3 million, or 14.8% of sales, as compared with $151.4 million, or 11.7% of sales, in the comparable 2020 period.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Organic sales, Cash conversion, Return on invested capital and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.



















Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2021 % of Sales 2020 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 826,454 100.0 % $ 590,727 100.0 % $ 235,727 39.9 % Cost of goods sold 552,445 66.8 % 401,349 67.9 % (151,096 ) (37.6 ) % Gross profit 274,009 33.2 % 189,378 32.1 % 84,631 44.7 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 151,557 18.3 % 126,376 21.4 % (25,181 ) (19.9 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 630 0.1 % 23,238 3.9 % 22,608 97.3 % Operating income 121,822 14.7 % 39,764 6.7 % 82,058 206.4 % Interest expense, net 5,663 0.7 % 5,881 1.0 % 218 3.7 % Other income (expense) 1,702 0.2 % (203 ) — 1,905 938.4 % Income before income taxes 117,861 14.3 % 33,680 5.7 % 84,181 249.9 % Income taxes 21,581 2.6 % 6,667 1.1 % (14,914 ) (223.7 ) % Effective tax rate 18.3 % 19.8 % 1.5 % Net income including non-controlling interests 96,280 11.6 % 27,013 4.6 % 69,267 256.4 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 175 — 17 — 158 929.4 % Net income $ 96,105 11.6 % $ 26,996 4.6 % $ 69,109 256.0 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 0.45 $ 1.17 260.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.60 $ 0.45 $ 1.15 255.6 % Weighted average shares (basic) 59,464 59,354 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,164 59,831





Fav (Unfav) to Six Months Ended June 30, Prior Year 2021 % of Sales 2020 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 1,583,475 100.0 % $ 1,292,718 100.0 % $ 290,757 22.5 % Cost of goods sold 1,055,699 66.7 % 866,018 67.0 % (189,681 ) (21.9 ) % Gross profit 527,776 33.3 % 426,700 33.0 % 101,076 23.7 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 297,233 18.8 % 276,103 21.4 % (21,130 ) (7.7 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 4,793 0.3 % 29,759 2.3 % 24,966 83.9 % Operating income 225,750 14.3 % 120,838 9.3 % 104,912 86.8 % Interest expense, net 11,022 0.7 % 11,339 0.9 % 317 2.8 % Other income (expense) 286 — 106 — 180 169.8 % Income before income taxes 215,014 13.6 % 109,605 8.5 % 105,409 96.2 % Income taxes 44,601 2.8 % 27,037 2.1 % (17,564 ) (65.0 ) % Effective tax rate 20.7 % 24.7 % 4.0 % Net income including non-controlling interests 170,413 10.8 % 82,568 6.4 % 87,845 106.4 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 131 — 10 — 121 1,210.0 % Net income $ 170,282 10.8 % $ 82,558 6.4 % $ 87,724 106.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.86 $ 1.38 $ 1.48 107.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.83 $ 1.37 $ 1.46 106.6 % Weighted average shares (basic) 59,553 59,769 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,229 60,300







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,884 $ 257,279 Accounts receivable, net 457,454 373,487 Inventories 477,677 381,258 Total current assets 1,237,940 1,112,343 Property, plant and equipment, net 513,686 522,092 Total assets 2,512,726 2,314,453 Trade accounts payable 317,771 256,530 Total current liabilities 696,020 549,449 Short-term debt (1) 10,435 2,734 Long-term debt, less current portion 718,137 715,456 Total equity 859,623 790,250 Operating Working Capital June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 17.2 % 17.4 % Invested Capital June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Short-term debt (1) $ 10,435 $ 2,734 Long-term debt, less current portion 718,137 715,456 Total debt 728,572 718,190 Total equity 859,623 790,250 Invested capital $ 1,588,195 $ 1,508,440 Total debt / invested capital 45.9 % 47.6 %

(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt.

(2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income as reported $ 121,822 $ 39,764 $ 225,750 $ 120,838 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 630 23,238 4,793 29,759 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 810 — 1,923 — Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,841 — 1,841 806 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 125,103 $ 63,002 $ 234,307 $ 151,403 As a percent of total sales 15.1 % 10.7 % 14.8 % 11.7 % Net income as reported $ 96,105 $ 26,996 $ 170,282 $ 82,558 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 630 23,238 4,793 29,759 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 810 — 1,923 — Pension settlement charges (5) 1,650 3,334 6,536 3,334 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 1,841 — 1,841 806 Tax effect of Special items (6) (433 ) (5,576 ) (1,994 ) (7,552 ) Adjusted net income (1) 100,603 47,992 183,381 108,905 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 175 17 131 10 Interest expense, net 5,663 5,881 11,022 11,339 Income taxes as reported 21,581 6,667 44,601 27,037 Tax effect of Special items (6) 433 5,576 1,994 7,552 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 128,455 $ 66,133 $ 241,129 $ 154,843 Effective tax rate as reported 18.3 % 19.8 % 20.7 % 24.7 % Net special item tax impact (0.4 ) % 0.5 % (0.5 ) % (0.6 ) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 17.9 % 20.3 % 20.2 % 24.1 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.60 $ 0.45 $ 2.83 $ 1.37 Special items per share 0.07 0.35 0.21 0.44 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.67 $ 0.80 $ 3.04 $ 1.81 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,164 59,831 60,229 60,300

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets and asset impairments of long-lived assets. Related to an acquisition and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. Related to lump sum pension payments and are included in Other income (expense). Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended June 30, Return on Invested Capital 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 293,839 $ 218,735 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 20,502 40,105 Acquisition transaction costs 1,923 — Pension settlement charges 11,321 3,334 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 1,841 2,415 Gain on change in control — (7,601 ) Tax effect of Special items (2) (5,036 ) (9,374 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 324,390 $ 247,614 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $5,843 and $6,439 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 17,368 19,348 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $389 and $563 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,166 1,691 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 340,592 $ 265,271 Invested Capital June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Short-term debt $ 10,435 $ 49,597 Long-term debt, less current portion 718,137 715,817 Total debt 728,572 765,414 Total equity 859,623 660,111 Invested capital $ 1,588,195 $ 1,425,525 Return on invested capital (1) 21.4 % 18.6 %





Twelve Months Ended June 30, Total Debt / EBITDA 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 293,839 $ 218,735 Income taxes 75,460 62,955 Interest expense, net 21,656 23,533 Depreciation and amortization 77,922 83,313 EBITDA (1) $ 468,877 $ 388,536 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total debt $ 728,572 $ 765,414 Total debt / EBITDA 1.55 1.97

Adjusted net income, Return on invested capital and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 96,105 $ 26,996 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 175 17 Net income including non-controlling interests 96,280 27,013 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net (gains) charges (1,434 ) 22,141 Depreciation and amortization 19,390 20,050 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (114 ) (81 ) Other non-cash items, net (4,123 ) (1,106 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (21,776 ) 49,364 Increase in inventories (40,618 ) (12,977 ) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 20,950 (23,439 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 24,950 20,717 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 6,467 2,359 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 99,972 104,041 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (17,832 ) (13,183 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (83,723 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,973 118 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (99,582 ) (13,065 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings (144 ) (82,682 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,892 955 Purchase of shares for treasury (25,229 ) (3,213 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (30,380 ) (29,139 ) Other financing activities (763 ) — NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (53,624 ) (114,079 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 1,992 2,783 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (51,242 ) (20,320 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 242,126 163,375 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 190,884 $ 143,055 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.51 $ 0.49







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 170,282 $ 82,558 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 131 10 Net income including non-controlling interests 170,413 82,568 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net (gains) charges (1,374 ) 21,905 Depreciation and amortization 38,508 41,078 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (291 ) (243 ) Other non-cash items, net (4,820 ) (5,288 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (87,571 ) 23,666 Increase in inventories (83,186 ) (30,378 ) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 63,275 (40,115 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 47,121 32,410 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 3,159 410 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 145,234 126,013 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (27,768 ) (25,011 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (83,723 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,557 6,218 Other investing activities 6,500 — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (102,434 ) (18,793 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 1,163 15,095 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,672 2,002 Purchase of shares for treasury (53,688 ) (112,975 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (61,379 ) (59,814 ) Other financing activities (763 ) — NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (108,995 ) (155,692 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (200 ) (8,036 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (66,395 ) (56,508 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 257,279 199,563 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 190,884 $ 143,055 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.02 $ 0.98

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2021 Net sales $ 457,468 $ 252,352 $ 116,634 $ — $ 826,454 Inter-segment sales 39,765 6,897 2,284 (48,946 ) — Total sales $ 497,233 $ 259,249 $ 118,918 $ (48,946 ) $ 826,454 Net income $ 96,105 As a percent of total sales 11.6 % EBIT (1) $ 82,484 $ 27,526 $ 18,212 $ (4,698 ) $ 123,524 As a percent of total sales 16.6 % 10.6 % 15.3 % 14.9 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 1,650 2,471 — 810 4,931 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 84,134 $ 29,997 $ 18,212 $ (3,888 ) $ 128,455 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 11.6 % 15.3 % 15.5 % Three months ended June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 333,229 $ 177,167 $ 80,331 $ — $ 590,727 Inter-segment sales 27,493 4,286 1,753 (33,532 ) — Total sales $ 360,722 $ 181,453 $ 82,084 $ (33,532 ) $ 590,727 Net income $ 26,996 As a percent of total sales 4.6 % EBIT (1) $ 20,695 $ 9,117 $ 11,713 $ (1,964 ) $ 39,561 As a percent of total sales 5.7 % 5.0 % 14.3 % 6.7 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 26,007 565 — — 26,572 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 46,702 $ 9,682 $ 11,713 $ (1,964 ) $ 66,133 As a percent of total sales 12.9 % 5.3 % 14.3 % 11.2 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $630 in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $1,650 in Americas Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,841 in International Welding related to an acquisition and acquisition transaction costs of $810 in Corporate/Eliminations related to an acquisition.

(4) Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $22,673 and $565 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, and pension settlement charges of $3,334 in Americas Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2021 Net sales $ 882,710 $ 475,431 $ 225,334 $ — $ 1,583,475 Inter-segment sales 72,513 11,182 4,431 (88,126 ) — Total sales $ 955,223 $ 486,613 $ 229,765 $ (88,126 ) $ 1,583,475 Net income $ 170,282 As a percent of total sales 10.8 % EBIT (1) $ 154,661 $ 41,733 $ 36,909 $ (7,267 ) $ 226,036 As a percent of total sales 16.2 % 8.6 % 16.1 % 14.3 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 6,090 7,080 — 1,923 15,093 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 160,751 $ 48,813 $ 36,909 $ (5,344 ) $ 241,129 As a percent of total sales 16.8 % 10.0 % 16.1 % 15.2 % Six months ended June 30, 2020 Net sales $ 751,764 $ 375,090 $ 165,864 $ — $ 1,292,718 Inter-segment sales 52,276 8,769 3,478 (64,523 ) — Total sales $ 804,040 $ 383,859 $ 169,342 $ (64,523 ) $ 1,292,718 Net income $ 82,558 As a percent of total sales 6.4 % EBIT (1) $ 90,207 $ 9,595 $ 24,205 $ (3,063 ) $ 120,944 As a percent of total sales 11.2 % 2.5 % 14.3 % 9.4 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 27,197 6,702 — — 33,899 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 117,404 $ 16,297 $ 24,205 $ (3,063 ) $ 154,843 As a percent of total sales 14.6 % 4.2 % 14.3 % 12.0 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).

(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT.

(3) Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $6,090 and $446 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $4,793 in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,841 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations related to an acquisition.

(4) Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $23,863 and $5,896 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $806 in International Welding related to an acquisition, and pension settlement charges of $3,334 in Americas Welding.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2020 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2021 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 333,229 $ 90,285 $ — $ 27,330 $ 6,624 $ 457,468 International Welding 177,167 45,095 3,585 14,712 11,793 252,352 The Harris Products Group 80,331 18,421 — 16,979 903 116,634 Consolidated $ 590,727 $ 153,801 $ 3,585 $ 59,021 $ 19,320 $ 826,454 % Change Americas Welding 27.1 % — 8.2 % 2.0 % 37.3 % International Welding 25.5 % 2.0 % 8.3 % 6.7 % 42.4 % The Harris Products Group 22.9 % — 21.1 % 1.1 % 45.2 % Consolidated 26.0 % 0.6 % 10.0 % 3.3 % 39.9 %

Six Months Ended June 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2020 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2021 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 751,764 $ 86,495 $ — $ 36,395 $ 8,056 $ 882,710 International Welding 375,090 56,345 3,585 19,332 21,079 475,431 The Harris Products Group 165,864 30,062 — 29,422 (14 ) 225,334 Consolidated $ 1,292,718 $ 172,902 $ 3,585 $ 85,149 $ 29,121 $ 1,583,475 % Change Americas Welding 11.5 % — 4.8 % 1.1 % 17.4 % International Welding 15.0 % 1.0 % 5.2 % 5.6 % 26.8 % The Harris Products Group 18.1 % — 17.7 % — 35.9 % Consolidated 13.4 % 0.3 % 6.6 % 2.3 % 22.5 %





