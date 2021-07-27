VitalHub Announces Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing agreement with Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust or “WWL”) for the use of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) patient flow solutions.

Notably, the Trust is responsible for a host of specialist care services on a regional, national, and international basis, providing a broad array of services across its various sites, ranging from accident and emergency care to chronic disease management, specialist cancer and surgical specialties, as well as providing care across its community clinics. Additionally, the Trust directly serves a local population of 326,000 across the Northwest of England. The Trust comprises three main hospital sites, Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital, and Leigh Infirmary, and thirty-three clinics.

Responding to the large patient population in need of face-to-face appointments that cannot afford to visit hospitals or medical centers due to their high-risk association with COVID-19, a solution was required to ensure patients can safely access and receive the care they need. Intouch’s mobile check-in solution will provide the first stage solution toward addressing the Trust’s needs. The current agreement will extend across five of the Trust’s sites, and include the use of proprietary Flow Manager, Room and Resource Manager, Mobile Appointment Manager, and HL7 Channels solutions.

“We are delighted to support Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in helping resume in-person patient services,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We see significant opportunity to continue to deepen our support of these solutions within the Trust, and across the NHS, as we work to provide critical patient flow and operational visibility data to health systems.”

ABOUT WRIGHTINGTON WIGAN AND LEIGH TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is a medium sized acute and community NHS Foundation Trust in the Northwest of England, within the Greater Manchester footprint. It serves a local population of 326,000 and provides specialist services to a much wider regional, national and international catchment area. The services include specialist Breast Cancer services (Thomas Lineacre Centre) and (through Wrightington Hospital) hip replacement surgery. Sir John Charnley was the clinical consultant who pioneered hip replacement surgery and his name remains internationally renowned. WWL provides acute clinical services from five main sites: Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital, Leigh Infirmary, Thomas Linacre Centre and Boston House. Community services are provided from a range of locations across the borough.