Minera IRL Announces Executive Appointments

27.07.2021   

LIMA, Peru, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Ngatai as Vice President of Projects, Susan Gabbie as Chief Communications Officer, and Pedro Valdez as Vice President Investor Relations. All of the appointments are effective as of August 1, 2021.

Steven (Steve) Ngatai has a proven track record in construction and mining spanning almost 40 years, having worked in Australasia and China, and most recently in Central and South America. He has held key leadership positions for civil and mining contractor Stracon International S.A.C. and as part of the development and ramp-up of several mining projects operated by top metal producers including First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Hudbay Minerals Inc. Steve will manage the technical and contractual requirements of our flagship Ollachea Gold Project, focusing on optimizing and streamlining the development process with an emphasis on ensuring overall performance and safety to achieve all critical targets.

Susan Gabbie holds a Graduate Certificate of Global Business Practice and a Bachelor of Arts, and brings her valuable experience within the mining and construction industries in relation to integrated facility management. Susan’s strength is in her ability to think critically and creatively, while understanding the importance of diversity, particularly in the context of interacting with specific audiences and stakeholders. She will have a vital leadership role in implementing and managing the communication strategy across our projects, in addition to expanding and enhancing the profile of the Company, nationally, and globally.

Pedro Valdez has been actively involved in the preparation of the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Ollachea. Prior to joining Minera in early 2021, he held various senior planning and leadership positions for mining contractor Stracon S.A.C., where he was also part of the construction team of several large-scale open cut and underground mining projects in Central and South America, operated by companies such as Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. As Vice President Investor Relations, Pedro will lead and enhance shareholder and investor engagement as Minera advances its Ollachea Gold Project.

