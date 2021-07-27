Minera IRL Announces Executive Appointments

LIMA, Peru, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Ngatai as Vice President of Projects, Susan Gabbie as Chief Communications Officer, and Pedro Valdez as Vice President Investor Relations. All of the appointments are effective as of August 1, 2021.



Steven (Steve) Ngatai has a proven track record in construction and mining spanning almost 40 years, having worked in Australasia and China, and most recently in Central and South America. He has held key leadership positions for civil and mining contractor Stracon International S.A.C. and as part of the development and ramp-up of several mining projects operated by top metal producers including First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Hudbay Minerals Inc. Steve will manage the technical and contractual requirements of our flagship Ollachea Gold Project, focusing on optimizing and streamlining the development process with an emphasis on ensuring overall performance and safety to achieve all critical targets.