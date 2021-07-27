checkAd

NFI subsidiary ARBOC partners with XL Fleet to Offer Hybrid Electric Bus Option

XL Hybrid system can immediately be ordered as an option on ARBOC Freedom low-floor buses sold through ARBOC’s North American dealer network

Wheelchair-accessible hybrid buses are built on the GM 4500 chassis and require no electric vehicle charging infrastructure

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet”) and NFI subsidiary ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC (“ARBOC”) have announced a partnership to electrify ARBOC Freedom low-floor buses with the XL Hybrid (XLH) electric propulsion system. The wheelchair-accessible buses are built on the GM 4500 chassis and are now available for purchase with an installed XL Hybrid system through the ARBOC North American dealer network. ARBOC has sold 39 vehicles with the XL Hybrid system installed thus far in 2021.

Through the partnership, 24-foot and 29-foot ARBOC low-floor bus models are available for the first time as hybrid electric units, providing a cost-effective option for customers looking to improve fuel economy, lower emissions and advance their sustainability goals without adding charging infrastructure or disrupting their existing operations. The XL Hybrid electric system runs in parallel to the OEM vehicle drivetrain, helping to slow the vehicle down during deceleration and providing an electric assist during acceleration throughout normal drive cycles, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions in standard gas-powered vehicles.

“We are pleased to be announce this strategic partnership with XL Fleet to bring hybrid electric propulsion systems to our ARBOC Freedom low-floor buses,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “As NFI continues to lead the evolution to zero-emission—the ZEvolution—we continue to look for creative solutions to bring the best low- and zero-emission products and solutions to our customers. Our strategy of being propulsion agnostic has served us well, as there is no one-size-fits-all approach for the evolution to zero-emission mobility. This strategic partnership will allow us to bring a new hybrid electric, accessible low-floor solution to operators who want to decrease their operating costs in a sustainable and equitable way.”

