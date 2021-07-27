checkAd

REPEAT – PowerTap Acquires 49% of AES-100 Inc., a Green Hydrogen Technology Company Focused on Fuel Cells for the Transportation Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6B)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or "MOVE") is pleased to announce it has acquired 49% of AES-100 Inc. (the “Acquisition”). AES-100 Inc. is the owner of exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES), a novel electrochemical technology that selectively recovers high purity hydrogen from dilute syngas streams. The technology was invented by T2M Global—a world leader in clean energy technology—to address the problem of hydrogen trapped in dilute syngas streams that is wasted on low-value applications. The ability to economically extract high purity, clean hydrogen from gas streams commonly produced by carbon-intensive processes and containing contaminates such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide or methane, presents great potential to drive lower emissions footprints for many industrial processes, while unlocking more hydrogen to fuel a cleaner global energy system.

The world is marching steadily towards more rapid decarbonization, with governments around the world setting new climate aspirations that are even more ambitious than those expressed in the Paris Agreement. To achieve these goals, hydrogen is anticipated to play a central role in energy, industrial and transportations sectors. Such technologies as AES hold the key to unlocking the volumes required to catalyze mass adoption of fuel cells and clean energy alternatives to the current carbon-heavy energy sources.

The Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) technology enables lower cost production of hydrogen with no incremental greenhouse gas emissions. AES is the only technology capable of economically recovering high purity hydrogen at highly competitive costs. AES targets <$5/kg H2, a significant and material improvement from the $10-15/kg H2 levels currently in the marketplace. Significant cost savings through AES should accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technology and promote growth of fuel cell vehicle and renewable energy sectors. Additionally, the parties expect considerable synergy between the AES and PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling’s SMR technology with the AES complementing it via provision of syngas to PowerTap’s SMR. This will essentially broaden the pool of feedstock required to produce hydrogen to include biomass in addition to natural gas/renewable natural gas.

