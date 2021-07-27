FirstService Reports Very Strong Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $831.6 million, a 34% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 25% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 26% to $89.9 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.21, representing 41% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $61.4 million, up from $44.9 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.83 in the quarter, compared to $0.64 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated revenues were $1.54 billion, a 23% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $149.6 million, up 30%, and Adjusted EPS was $1.87, an increase of 52% versus the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $95.3 million in the current year period, versus $60.9 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.32, compared to $0.77 in the prior year period.

“The strong results for this second quarter reflect an acceleration of activity in many of our brands and a resumption of amenity services approaching normalized levels in our property management business,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We are very pleased with our performance in the face of a challenging labour market. Recruitment and adding resources to our talented teams is a focus area for us to further capitalize on the strong market demand,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.0 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $406.2 million for the second quarter, up 20% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 16%. The strong revenue performance in the quarter reflected a significant increase in labour-driven services, including our amenity management offering which benefited from the reopening of client facilities in the aftermath of the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $46.5 million, versus $37.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $40.4 million, versus $32.0 million for the second quarter of last year. Margin expansion in the division during the quarter was positively impacted by an increase in higher margin ancillary revenues, primarily related to continued strong home resale activity.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $425.4 million, up 50% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 36%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Top-line growth was driven by robust home improvement performance, with strong increases both year-over-year and on a sequential quarterly basis. Growth was also very strong in our restoration operations, which benefited from increased weather-related activity and large loss claims relative to last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $48.2 million, versus $35.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $30.7 million, versus $17.4 million in the prior year quarter. Margin compression resulted from the increased contribution mix of restoration operations to the Brands division for the current quarter, as well as reinvestment in our service lines relative to the pandemic-driven cost reductions in the prior year second quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $4.8 million in the second quarter, relative to $1.9 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.8 million, relative to $4.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost increase reflects higher compensation expense compared to the prior year second quarter, which included significant COVID-19 expense reductions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 44,020 $ 29,917 $ 67,863 $ 35,697 Income tax 14,280 9,603 22,000 11,149 Other income, net (888 ) (147 ) (2,756 ) (376 ) Interest expense, net 3,971 5,530 8,158 14,417 Operating earnings 61,383 44,903 95,265 60,887 Depreciation and amortization 23,674 23,488 46,899 46,995 Acquisition-related items (107 ) 397 (206 ) 802 Stock-based compensation expense 4,903 2,443 7,690 6,412 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,853 $ 71,231 $ 149,648 $ 115,096

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ 44,020 $ 29,917 $ 67,863 $ 35,697 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (1,596 ) (3,326 ) (5,363 ) (5,081 ) Acquisition-related items (107 ) 397 (206 ) 802 Amortization of intangible assets 10,408 10,864 20,420 22,225 Stock-based compensation expense 4,903 2,443 7,690 6,412 Income tax on adjustments (3,981 ) (3,460 ) (7,309 ) (7,446 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (177 ) (298 ) (352 ) (520 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 53,470 $ 36,537 $ 82,743 $ 52,089 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 1.32 $ 0.77 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.13 (0.01 ) 0.09 (0.04 ) Acquisition-related items - 0.01 - 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.17 0.18 0.33 0.37 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.08 0.04 0.13 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 1.87 $ 1.23





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 831,630 $ 621,597 $ 1,542,696 $ 1,255,428 Cost of revenues 554,676 412,010 1,045,488 847,159 Selling, general and administrative expenses 192,004 140,799 355,250 299,585 Depreciation 13,266 12,624 26,479 24,770 Amortization of intangible assets 10,408 10,864 20,420 22,225 Acquisition-related items (1) (107 ) 397 (206 ) 802 Operating earnings 61,383 44,903 95,265 60,887 Interest expense, net 3,971 5,530 8,158 14,417 Other income (888 ) (147 ) (2,756 ) (376 ) Earnings before income tax 58,300 39,520 89,863 46,846 Income tax 14,280 9,603 22,000 11,149 Net earnings 44,020 29,917 67,863 35,697 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 1,596 3,326 5,363 5,081 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 5,725 (531 ) 3,910 (1,791 ) Net earnings attributable to Company $ 36,699 $ 27,122 $ 58,590 $ 32,407 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.64 $ 1.34 $ 0.77 Diluted 0.83 0.64 1.32 0.77 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 1.87 $ 1.23 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 43,830 42,397 43,764 41,977 Diluted 44,365 42,710 44,287 42,322

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,616 $ 184,295 Restricted cash 30,805 24,643 Accounts receivable 466,091 418,890 Prepaid and other current assets 213,533 191,488 Current assets 887,045 819,316 Other non-current assets 16,349 14,970 Fixed assets 133,073 126,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 156,858 153,185 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,119,131 1,082,500 Total assets $ 2,312,456 $ 2,196,540 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 364,053 $ 349,692 Other current liabilities 141,297 102,266 Operating lease liabilities - current 37,826 35,315 Long-term debt - current 56,755 56,478 Current liabilities 599,931 543,751 Long-term debt - non-current 515,590 533,126 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 130,098 128,793 Other liabilities 101,606 96,093 Deferred income tax 40,507 41,345 Redeemable non-controlling interests 201,229 193,034 Shareholders' equity 723,495 660,398 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,312,456 $ 2,196,540 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 572,345 $ 589,604 Total debt, net of cash 395,729 405,309





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 44,020 $ 29,917 $ 67,863 $ 35,697 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 23,674 23,488 46,899 46,995 Deferred income tax (981) (2,149) (1,730) (4,205) Other 5,024 1,845 7,998 5,669 71,737 53,101 121,030 84,156 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (46,938) 11,911 (38,686) 32,893 Payables and accruals 18,552 28,814 (8,368) 18,335 Other 36,661 19,396 32,747 17,657 Net cash provided by operating activities 80,012 113,222 106,723 153,041 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,082) - (39,603) - Purchases of fixed assets (15,766) (6,733) (29,103) (22,081) Other investing activities (2,210) (603) (4,276) (786) Net cash used in investing activities (55,058) (7,336) (72,982) (22,867) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 19,748 (105,072) (17,905) (121,924) Proceeds received on common share issuance - 150,008 - 150,008 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (2,009) (11,316) (5,400) (15,067) Dividends paid to common shareholders (7,999) (6,867) (15,191) (13,091) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (5,286) - (7,156) (50) Other financing activities 264 (1,164) 9,861 1,228 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,718 25,589 (35,791) 1,104 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 323 626 533 (284) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,995 132,101 (1,517) 130,994 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 177,426 133,184 208,938 134,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 207,421 $ 265,285 $ 207,421 $ 265,285





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2021 Revenues $ 406,221 $ 425,409 $ - $ 831,630 Adjusted EBITDA 46,494 48,171 (4,812) 89,853 Operating earnings 40,404 30,749 (9,770) 61,383 2020 Revenues $ 338,153 $ 283,444 $ - $ 621,597 Adjusted EBITDA 37,245 35,844 (1,858) 71,231 Operating earnings 31,980 17,364 (4,441) 44,903 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2021 Revenues $ 756,701 $ 785,995 $ - $ 1,542,696 Adjusted EBITDA 75,901 81,578 (7,831) 149,648 Operating earnings 63,648 47,255 (15,638) 95,265 2020 Revenues $ 677,816 $ 577,612 $ - $ 1,255,428 Adjusted EBITDA 61,135 57,790 (3,829) 115,096 Operating earnings 49,404 22,271 (10,788) 60,887

