FirstService Reports Very Strong Second Quarter Results

Performance driven by Robust Organic Growth across all Operations

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30   June 30  
    2021   2020   2021   2020  
                           
Revenues (millions) $ 831.6   $ 621.6   $ 1,542.7   $ 1,255.4  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   89.9     71.2     149.6     115.1  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.21     0.86     1.87     1.23  
                           
GAAP Operating Earnings   61.4     44.9     95.3     60.9  
GAAP EPS   0.83     0.64     1.32     0.77  
                           

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported very strong results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $831.6 million, a 34% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 25% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 26% to $89.9 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.21, representing 41% growth over the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $61.4 million, up from $44.9 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.83 in the quarter, compared to $0.64 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated revenues were $1.54 billion, a 23% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $149.6 million, up 30%, and Adjusted EPS was $1.87, an increase of 52% versus the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $95.3 million in the current year period, versus $60.9 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.32, compared to $0.77 in the prior year period.

“The strong results for this second quarter reflect an acceleration of activity in many of our brands and a resumption of amenity services approaching normalized levels in our property management business,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We are very pleased with our performance in the face of a challenging labour market. Recruitment and adding resources to our talented teams is a focus area for us to further capitalize on the strong market demand,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.0 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $406.2 million for the second quarter, up 20% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 16%. The strong revenue performance in the quarter reflected a significant increase in labour-driven services, including our amenity management offering which benefited from the reopening of client facilities in the aftermath of the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $46.5 million, versus $37.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $40.4 million, versus $32.0 million for the second quarter of last year. Margin expansion in the division during the quarter was positively impacted by an increase in higher margin ancillary revenues, primarily related to continued strong home resale activity.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $425.4 million, up 50% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 36%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. Top-line growth was driven by robust home improvement performance, with strong increases both year-over-year and on a sequential quarterly basis. Growth was also very strong in our restoration operations, which benefited from increased weather-related activity and large loss claims relative to last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $48.2 million, versus $35.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $30.7 million, versus $17.4 million in the prior year quarter. Margin compression resulted from the increased contribution mix of restoration operations to the Brands division for the current quarter, as well as reinvestment in our service lines relative to the pandemic-driven cost reductions in the prior year second quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $4.8 million in the second quarter, relative to $1.9 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.8 million, relative to $4.4 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost increase reflects higher compensation expense compared to the prior year second quarter, which included significant COVID-19 expense reductions.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-888-241-0551; or 2) for international callers, 647-427-3415. The call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed live or after the call at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors / Newsroom” section.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below. 

         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Net earnings $ 44,020     $ 29,917     $ 67,863     $ 35,697  
Income tax   14,280       9,603       22,000       11,149  
Other income, net   (888 )     (147 )     (2,756 )     (376 )
Interest expense, net   3,971       5,530       8,158       14,417  
Operating earnings   61,383       44,903       95,265       60,887  
Depreciation and amortization   23,674       23,488       46,899       46,995  
Acquisition-related items   (107 )     397       (206 )     802  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,903       2,443       7,690       6,412  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,853     $ 71,231     $ 149,648     $ 115,096  

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in thousands of US$) June 30   June 30
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Net earnings $ 44,020     $ 29,917     $ 67,863     $ 35,697  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (1,596 )     (3,326 )     (5,363 )     (5,081 )
Acquisition-related items   (107 )     397       (206 )     802  
Amortization of intangible assets   10,408       10,864       20,420       22,225  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,903       2,443       7,690       6,412  
Income tax on adjustments   (3,981 )     (3,460 )     (7,309 )     (7,446 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   (177 )     (298 )     (352 )     (520 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 53,470     $ 36,537     $ 82,743     $ 52,089  
                         
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(in US$) June 30   June 30
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.83     $ 0.64     $ 1.32     $ 0.77  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.13       (0.01 )     0.09       (0.04 )
Acquisition-related items   -       0.01       -       0.02  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.17       0.18       0.33       0.37  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.08       0.04       0.13       0.11  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.21     $ 0.86     $ 1.87     $ 1.23  
                         


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
      Three months     Six months
      ended June 30     ended June 30
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                         
Revenues   $ 831,630     $ 621,597     $ 1,542,696     $ 1,255,428  
                         
Cost of revenues     554,676       412,010       1,045,488       847,159  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     192,004       140,799       355,250       299,585  
Depreciation     13,266       12,624       26,479       24,770  
Amortization of intangible assets     10,408       10,864       20,420       22,225  
Acquisition-related items (1)     (107 )     397       (206 )     802  
Operating earnings     61,383       44,903       95,265       60,887  
Interest expense, net     3,971       5,530       8,158       14,417  
Other income     (888 )     (147 )     (2,756 )     (376 )
Earnings before income tax     58,300       39,520       89,863       46,846  
Income tax     14,280       9,603       22,000       11,149  
Net earnings     44,020       29,917       67,863       35,697  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     1,596       3,326       5,363       5,081  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     5,725       (531 )     3,910       (1,791 )
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 36,699     $ 27,122     $ 58,590     $ 32,407  
                         
Net earnings per common share                        
Basic   $ 0.84     $ 0.64     $ 1.34     $ 0.77  
Diluted     0.83       0.64       1.32       0.77  
                         
                         
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.21     $ 0.86     $ 1.87     $ 1.23  
                         
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
Basic     43,830       42,397       43,764       41,977  
Diluted     44,365       42,710       44,287       42,322  
                                 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

           
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)          
           
           
  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,616   $ 184,295  
Restricted cash   30,805     24,643  
Accounts receivable   466,091     418,890  
Prepaid and other current assets   213,533     191,488  
Current assets   887,045     819,316  
Other non-current assets   16,349     14,970  
Fixed assets   133,073     126,569  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   156,858     153,185  
Goodwill and intangible assets   1,119,131     1,082,500  
Total assets $ 2,312,456   $ 2,196,540  
           
           
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 364,053   $ 349,692  
Other current liabilities   141,297     102,266  
Operating lease liabilities - current   37,826     35,315  
Long-term debt - current   56,755     56,478  
Current liabilities   599,931     543,751  
Long-term debt - non-current   515,590     533,126  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   130,098     128,793  
Other liabilities   101,606     96,093  
Deferred income tax   40,507     41,345  
Redeemable non-controlling interests   201,229     193,034  
Shareholders' equity   723,495     660,398  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,312,456   $ 2,196,540  
           
           
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt $ 572,345   $ 589,604  
Total debt, net of cash   395,729     405,309  


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US dollars)
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  June 30   June 30
    2021     2020     2021     2020
             
Cash provided by (used in)                      
             
Operating activities                      
Net earnings $ 44,020   $ 29,917   $ 67,863   $ 35,697
Items not affecting cash:                      
Depreciation and amortization 23,674   23,488   46,899     46,995
Deferred income tax (981)   (2,149)   (1,730)     (4,205)
Other 5,024   1,845   7,998     5,669
  71,737   53,101   121,030     84,156
                 
Changes in non-cash working capital                      
Accounts receivable (46,938)   11,911   (38,686)     32,893
Payables and accruals 18,552   28,814   (8,368)     18,335
Other 36,661   19,396   32,747     17,657
Net cash provided by operating activities   80,012     113,222     106,723     153,041
                 
Investing activities                      
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (37,082)     -     (39,603)     -
Purchases of fixed assets   (15,766)     (6,733)     (29,103)     (22,081)
Other investing activities   (2,210)     (603)     (4,276)     (786)
Net cash used in investing activities   (55,058)     (7,336)     (72,982)     (22,867)
                   
Financing activities                      
Increase in long-term debt, net   19,748     (105,072)     (17,905)     (121,924)
Proceeds received on common share issuance   -     150,008     -     150,008
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net   (2,009)     (11,316)     (5,400)     (15,067)
Dividends paid to common shareholders   (7,999)     (6,867)     (15,191)     (13,091)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (5,286)     -     (7,156)     (50)
Other financing activities   264     (1,164)     9,861     1,228
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   4,718     25,589     (35,791)     1,104
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   323     626     533     (284)
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   29,995     132,101     (1,517)     130,994
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   177,426     133,184     208,938     134,291
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 207,421   $ 265,285   $ 207,421   $ 265,285
                 
             


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Three months ended June 30                      
                         
2021                      
  Revenues $ 406,221   $ 425,409   $ -   $ 831,630
  Adjusted EBITDA   46,494     48,171     (4,812)     89,853
                         
  Operating earnings   40,404     30,749     (9,770)     61,383
                         
2020                      
  Revenues $ 338,153   $ 283,444   $ -   $ 621,597
  Adjusted EBITDA   37,245     35,844     (1,858)     71,231
                         
  Operating earnings   31,980     17,364     (4,441)     44,903
                         
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Six months ended June 30                      
                         
2021                      
  Revenues $ 756,701   $ 785,995   $ -   $ 1,542,696
  Adjusted EBITDA   75,901     81,578     (7,831)     149,648
                         
  Operating earnings   63,648     47,255     (15,638)     95,265
                         
2020                      
  Revenues $ 677,816   $ 577,612   $ -   $ 1,255,428
  Adjusted EBITDA   61,135     57,790     (3,829)     115,096
                         
  Operating earnings   49,404     22,271     (10,788)     60,887
                         

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
President & CEO
        
Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566





