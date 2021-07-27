checkAd

CTS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Strong performance in a challenging supply chain environment

LISLE, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced second quarter 2021 results.

  • Sales were $129.6 million, up 54% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers increased 88%, and sales to other end markets grew 26%. The Sensor Scientific acquisition added $1.6 million of sales in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net earnings were $0.9 million or $0.03 per diluted share versus $4.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of last year. The second quarter net earnings were impacted by a non-cash charge of $20.1 million related to the previously communicated termination of the U.S. pension plan.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52, up from $0.16 in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was $16.3 million, up from $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • New business wins were $174 million.

“We delivered another quarter of strong sales and earnings in a challenging supply chain environment. I am proud of the execution by our global teams to meet our customers’ needs,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We continue to advance our diversification strategy by growing in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense end markets, enhanced by stronger new business wins.”

2021 Guidance
While management remains mindful of supply chain uncertainties, CTS is updating its 2021 guidance for sales from $445 – $500 million to $480 – $500 million, and for adjusted diluted EPS from $1.35 – $1.70 to $1.70 – $1.90.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the second quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (323-347-3622, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 960176. A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 6658189. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		 
Net sales   $ 129,585     $ 84,197     $ 258,012     $ 187,272  
Cost of goods sold     81,889       57,630       167,725       127,806  
Gross margin     47,696       26,567       90,287       59,466  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     20,937       14,668       39,262       31,427  
Research and development expenses     6,029       5,522       11,716       12,930  
Restructuring charges     151       135       232       375  
Operating earnings     20,579       6,242       39,077       14,734  
Other (expense) income:                                
Interest expense     (508 )     (909 )     (1,063 )     (1,760 )
Interest income     257       304       459       635  
Other (expense) income, net     (20,929 )     256       (24,285 )     (1,726 )
Total other expense, net     (21,180 )     (349 )     (24,889 )     (2,851 )
(Loss) earnings before income taxes     (601 )     5,893       14,188       11,883  
Income tax expense     (1,476 )     1,036       1,323       3,218  
Net earnings   $ 875     $ 4,857     $ 12,865     $ 8,665  
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.03     $ 0.15     $ 0.40     $ 0.27  
Diluted   $ 0.03     $ 0.15     $ 0.39     $ 0.27  
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,397       32,262       32,358       32,364  
Effect of dilutive securities     229       242       259       284  
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,626       32,504       32,617       32,648  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.04     $ 0.04     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

    (Unaudited)          
    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 117,397     $ 91,773  
Accounts receivable, net     80,795       80,981  
Inventories, net     48,972       45,870  
Other current assets     16,180       14,607  
Total current assets     263,344       233,231  
Property, plant and equipment, net     93,017       97,437  
Operating lease assets, net     23,150       23,281  
Other Assets                
Prepaid pension asset     56,903       56,642  
Goodwill     109,898       109,497  
Other intangible assets, net     74,584       79,121  
Deferred income taxes     23,949       24,250  
Other     2,453       2,590  
Total other assets     267,787       272,100  
Total Assets   $ 647,298     $ 626,049  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 47,753     $ 50,489  
Operating lease obligations     3,360       3,294  
Accrued payroll and benefits     14,433       12,978  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     36,765       38,171  
Total current liabilities     102,311       104,932  
Long-term debt     50,000       54,600  
Long-term operating lease obligations     22,953       23,163  
Long-term pension obligations     7,199       7,466  
Deferred income taxes     6,924       7,010  
Other long-term obligations     3,602       5,196  
Total Liabilities     192,989       202,367  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Common stock     314,341       311,190  
Additional contributed capital     40,007       41,654  
Retained earnings     549,553       539,281  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (77,070 )     (95,921 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock     826,831       796,204  
Treasury stock     (372,522 )     (372,522 )
Total shareholders’ equity     454,309       423,682  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 647,298     $ 626,049  


CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		 
GAAP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.03     $ 0.15     $ 0.39     $ 0.27  
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:                                
Restructuring charges     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01  
Foreign currency (gain) loss     (0.03 )     (0.03 )     0.01       0.01  
Non-cash pension expense     0.51       0.01       0.56       0.02  
Environmental charges           0.02       0.01       0.02  
Discrete tax items                 0.02  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.52     $ 0.16     $ 0.98     $ 0.35  

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
(in thousands)   June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 18,675     $ 11,797     $ 38,785     $ 23,724  
Capital expenditures     (2,332 )     (2,675 )     (3,970 )     (7,245 )
Free cash flow   $ 16,343     $ 9,122     $ 34,815     $ 16,479  

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
(in thousands)   June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		    June 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2020 		 
Depreciation and amortization expense   $ 6,712     $ 6,611     $ 13,512     $ 13,143  
Stock-based compensation expense   $ 1,903     $ 817     $ 3,122     $ 1,045  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business.  These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.





