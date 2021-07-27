Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down ATOSS Software reported prelim results for Q2/21 showing a high momentum in cloud software sales, being up by 51%. However, the transition from traditional licensing to a SaaS-model resulted in lower license revenues (-21%), which impacted sales growth overall. International expansion, higher R&D expenses as well as lower license revenues impacted earnings growth with Q2 EBIT being down by 9%.



