AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
27.07.2021, 13:53   

ATOSS Software reported prelim results for Q2/21 showing a high momentum in cloud software sales, being up by 51%. However, the transition from traditional licensing to a SaaS-model resulted in lower license revenues.

 

ATOSS Software AG (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 1.4bn


SELL

PT EUR 150.00 (-17% potential)

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down ATOSS Software reported prelim results for Q2/21 showing a high momentum in cloud software sales, being up by 51%. However, the transition from traditional licensing to a SaaS-model resulted in lower license revenues (-21%), which impacted sales growth overall. International expansion, higher R&D expenses as well as lower license revenues impacted earnings growth with Q2 EBIT being down by 9%.

