AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
ATOSS Software reported prelim results for Q2/21 showing a high momentum in cloud software sales, being up by 51%. However, the transition from traditional licensing to a SaaS-model resulted in lower license revenues.
