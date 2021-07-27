checkAd

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces the SaferPlace.Market Is Moving to Vmarket.shop in Line with the Company's Branding Campaign

Online shop offers wellness, health, safety, and productivity products in line with TheVLife.net.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it is transitioning The SaferPlace.Market to VMarket.shop. The company recently launched a full branding campaign and is working with media to promote its proprietary wellness, health, safety, and productivity portals. The VMarket.shop site will focus on both corporations and consumers, while TheVLife.net is filled with custom content curated by VirExit's team of experts.

"We are very excited to announce the The SaferPlace.market is moving to VMarket.shop. This has been in the works for quite some time after a full analysis of our marketing opportunities, strategy and branding," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "From our online market to our subscription-based content site, VirExit is changing the way we think about wellness, health, safety, and productivity."

The company has recently added a number of new products to its proprietary market, including products from award-winning NuCalm and Passive Security Scan in the past week. For the short term, both the SaferPlace.market and the VMarket.shop sites share one Shopify site and will continue to add more products regularly, until the new VMarket.shop site is fully created.

"While it does take some patience to get all of our contracts with these companies in line, it is definitely worth the wait," said James C. Katzaroff. "We anticipate completing new agreements and onboarding new products on a continual basis, as we evaluate each product independently and determine where it fits into or larger game plan."

VirExit understands that companies must fill their post-pandemic wellness, health and safety programming needs, and is here to help. Whether you need supplies, educational support, training or certification, VirExit is your concierge on your path to attracting new employees, enhancing engagement, and realizing corporate and employee longevity.

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products and educational materials which will be onboarded regularly to both the site and the market. The company invites others to reach out with additional products they believe fit our program by emailing info@virexit.com. We also invite those who would like to contribute to TheVLife.net to reach out to the same email. We will reply with our requirements and timelines.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.
VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

