Yum! Brands Annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report Showcases Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth; Highlights Progress Around Priority Areas of People, Food, Planet

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s strategic investments in socially responsible growth, risk management and sustainable stewardship of its people, food and impact on the planet. Yum! and its KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill brands made progress in critical areas including climate action, food safety and creating greater equity and opportunity across its system.

“2020 marked a turning point for communities and businesses around the world, as the pandemic deepened existing societal issues and inequalities,” said David Gibbs, CEO, Yum! Brands, Inc. “Across our global system, we plan to be a meaningful part of the solution to the world’s most pressing issues—inequality and the lack of opportunity that goes with it along with climate change and the impact to our lives and the planet. Our Recipe for Growth & Good shows the steps we are taking to make even greater impacts for our people, franchisees, customers and communities.”

Yum! Brands continued to advance its global citizenship and sustainability agenda, called its Recipe for Good, which focuses on the priority areas of people, food and planet. On people, Yum! began to execute the Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, a five-year commitment to invest $100 million inside and outside its business to tackle inequality. Unlocking Opportunity Grants are being made to invest in equity and inclusion, education and entrepreneurship for employees, front-line restaurant teams and communities around the world. On the planet, Yum! also set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 46% below 2019 levels by 2030 across its restaurants and supply chain and pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. In addition, Yum! continued its unwavering focus on food safety and expanded investments in plant-based and vegetarian options.