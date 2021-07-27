MCOA Subsidiaries to Exhibit at the Las Vegas Champs Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly owned …

Recently acquired MCOA asset cDistro, distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America, and will be featuring the new Marley One™ product line, the first global functional mushroom consumer brand, licensed and distributed by Silo Wellness Inc. (' Silo Wellness ') (CSE:SILO)(OTCQB:SILFF)(FRA:3K70), a leading global psychedelics company. The product offering includes a range of functional mushroom tinctures, including species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries hempSmart ™ and cDistro, will be exhibiting at the 2021 Champs Trade Show in Las Vegas being held July 27-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Foto: Accesswire

“We anticipate large volume sales with this strong brand recognition associated with Bob Marley Family name,” said Ron Russo, President of cDistro.

hempSmart ™, MCOA's other wholly owned subsidiary will be at the Champs Trade Show exhibiting its extensive full line of premium CBD organic products that are scientifically driven and double lab tested to ensure purity and potency.

“We are thrilled to be part of this premier cannabis trade show and this opportunity could not have come at a better time with the rapid expansion and vertical integration that has recently taken place at MCOA, coupled with the excitement of showcasing together for the first time our premium hempSmart ™ brands alongside the plethora of cannabis product offerings from our recently acquired cDistro distributor,” said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA also indicated that its Joint Venture Partner, Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) will be exhibiting alongside the Company.

Russo added, “This Champs Trade Show will allow MCOA executives and subsidiaries to meet with prominent people, retailers, and other companies in the cannabis space. The event offers us the opportunity to network with retailers, and other leaders in the industry as well afford us the chance to showcase our newest product Marley One, the first global functional mushroom brand, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family.”