Home Bistro Begins Shipping Meals Inspired by "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "Daina has focused her passion for cooking around ‘game day', crowd-pleasing, tailgate food she experienced attending major sporting events and with professional athletes. Her fresh take on classic tailgate food, influenced by the sports legends she has met and inspired by her passion for great food, adds a new dimension to the Home Bistro culinary experience."

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle, ready-made, fresh meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has begun shipping Chef Daina Falk "Hungry Fan" meals.

Mr. Duchman added, "We now have meals created by two celebrity chefs on the Home Bistro platform and three more - Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval - currently in development, with expected shipping dates over the next three months. We are also in discussions with other celebrity chefs as we continue to execute on our strategy of menu expansion and diversity."

About Chef Daina Falk

Daina Falk grew up around professional athletes who were clients of her father, legendary sports agent David Falk. Daina created Hungry Fan®, Fangating® and other brands that marry sports and food for the ultimate fan experience. Her website, www.HungryFan.com, offers a range of sports- and food-related content and products to help sports fans entertain on game day. Daina also authored Amazon-bestselling "The Hungry Fan's Game Day Cookbook", in which she presents more than 100 crowd-pleasing recipes to "Jazz up your tailgate and score points with any home game-watching guest". The book features a number of recipes she collected from professional athletes and Olympians, including Michael Jordan and Boomer Esiason.

Daina has produced and hosted content for networks such as CBS, NBC Universal, and HLN, covering major sporting events including multiple Super Bowls and the 2012 London Olympic Games. She also hosted "Toughest Tailgate," an NFL tailgating show on CBS Sports. A graduate of Duke University and George Washington University (MBA), she currently resides in New York City.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.