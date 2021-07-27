Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian Project with Jordanian Government

Focused on Women Recruitment, Company Provides Free Healthcare and Daycare to Workforce, Including Syrian RefugeesHumanitarian Efforts Recognized by United NationsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) …

The Al-Hasa facility is the result of a joint project between Jerash and Jordan's Ministry of Labor that began in 2018 to create employment opportunities for women in remote areas with unemployment rates as high as 70 percent.

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that it expects to surpass its goal of employing 500 workers at its new manufacturing facility in Al-Hasa by the end of 2021.

As part of the project, the Jordanian government contributed 50 percent to employee wages and social security benefits for one year, and it has subsidized the Company's 54,000 square-foot facility rent-free and will continue to do so until December 2022. In return, Jerash is responsible for establishing and operating the manufacturing plant, as well as the recruitment, hiring and training of 500 employees.

"We started the Al-Hasa project with the intent of empowering women in this remote area by not only providing employment, but also advancement opportunities and a stable work environment," said Sam Choi, chairman and CEO of Jerash. "The last 16 months have been unprecedented due to the pandemic, and we are very proud of the progress we have made as we plan to have 600 people - mostly women with a sizable number of Syrian refugees - employed at the Al-Hasa facility by the end of this year, exceeding our initial goal."

The Al-Hasa facility was completed and operational in November 2019 and currently employs more than 300 people. Ninety-eight percent of the employees are women, many with bachelor's degrees. The facility is also equipped with a modern daycare center that provides free childcare and nursing services to help improve employee work-life balance.

Other key benefits Jerash provides to all its employees in Jordan include free healthcare, lodging and transportation. Last year, the Company established a government-approved hospital clinic in Amman with full-time doctors and nurses during the height of the pandemic to care for its sick workers when hospitals in Jordan were at full capacity. Just recently, Jerash worked with Jordan's Ministry of Health to complete inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees.