checkAd

Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian Project with Jordanian Government

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Focused on Women Recruitment, Company Provides Free Healthcare and Daycare to Workforce, Including Syrian RefugeesHumanitarian Efforts Recognized by United NationsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) …

  • Focused on Women Recruitment, Company Provides Free Healthcare and Daycare to Workforce, Including Syrian Refugees
  • Humanitarian Efforts Recognized by United Nations

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that it expects to surpass its goal of employing 500 workers at its new manufacturing facility in Al-Hasa by the end of 2021.

The Al-Hasa facility is the result of a joint project between Jerash and Jordan's Ministry of Labor that began in 2018 to create employment opportunities for women in remote areas with unemployment rates as high as 70 percent.

As part of the project, the Jordanian government contributed 50 percent to employee wages and social security benefits for one year, and it has subsidized the Company's 54,000 square-foot facility rent-free and will continue to do so until December 2022. In return, Jerash is responsible for establishing and operating the manufacturing plant, as well as the recruitment, hiring and training of 500 employees.

"We started the Al-Hasa project with the intent of empowering women in this remote area by not only providing employment, but also advancement opportunities and a stable work environment," said Sam Choi, chairman and CEO of Jerash. "The last 16 months have been unprecedented due to the pandemic, and we are very proud of the progress we have made as we plan to have 600 people - mostly women with a sizable number of Syrian refugees - employed at the Al-Hasa facility by the end of this year, exceeding our initial goal."

The Al-Hasa facility was completed and operational in November 2019 and currently employs more than 300 people. Ninety-eight percent of the employees are women, many with bachelor's degrees. The facility is also equipped with a modern daycare center that provides free childcare and nursing services to help improve employee work-life balance.

Other key benefits Jerash provides to all its employees in Jordan include free healthcare, lodging and transportation. Last year, the Company established a government-approved hospital clinic in Amman with full-time doctors and nurses during the height of the pandemic to care for its sick workers when hospitals in Jordan were at full capacity. Just recently, Jerash worked with Jordan's Ministry of Health to complete inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Jerash Holdings (US) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian Project with Jordanian Government Focused on Women Recruitment, Company Provides Free Healthcare and Daycare to Workforce, Including Syrian RefugeesHumanitarian Efforts Recognized by United NationsFAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Jerash Holdings to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference, August 4 at 11 a.m. ET
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Manufacturing Factory; Expected to Increase Annual Production Capacity by about 20%
Accesswire | Analysen