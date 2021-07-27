GABY Signs 20-Year Veteran Executive Marshall Minor as Chief Financial Officer and Continues to Consolidate its Asset Base and Realize Synergies within its California Operations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), is pleased to announce …

Mr. Minor brings an extensive resume to GABY's executive team. Most recently, Marshall was CFO of Shryne Group - a multi-state operator in the cannabis industry with operations in California, Michigan, Washington and Nevada, with a combined 10 operating dispensaries and revenues in excess of $100 million. Prior to Shryne Group, Mr. Minor was the CFO of Solace Holdings/Aether Gardens, a private equity backed cannabis company focused on production and extraction. Further to Marshall's strong cannabis knowledge, he brings senior executive experience as a CFO of a billion-dollar real estate development company, Vice President of Corporate Finance and M&A for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and extensive capital markets and investment banking experience with bulge bracket firms in New York and regional firms in California.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / GABY Inc. (" GABY " or the " Company ") ( CSE:GABY )( OTCQB:GABLF ), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary (" Mankind "), is pleased to announce the addition of Marshall Minor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of GABY.

"My diverse career path has allowed me to work across several high-caliber companies, generating development growth in some of the most sophisticated and competitive markets within cannabis, real estate, and investment banking," said Minor. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience gained on Wall Street, Main Street, and in the cannabis world to GABY and helping it establish its place as a leader in the cannabis market," said Mr. Minor.

"Marshall's hiring comes at an exciting time for GABY as it expands its retail operations across California," said Margot Micallef, Founder and CEO of GABY. "Mr. Minor's impressive executive history in cannabis, gaming and investment banking will be a major asset to GABY shareholders as we continue to make acquisitions and expand the GABY brand across California. The right leadership talent is paramount in a high growth company like GABY, and I am excited about GABY's future with the executive team I have brought together."

GABY continues to realize synergies from its merger with Mankind and will be consolidating its distribution and manufacturing facilities from a segmented multi-city effort into a single streamlined operation based out of its headquarters of San Diego. To facilitate this change, GABY will be closing its Sonoma Pacific Distribution location in Santa Rosa and will transition all pertinent operations to Wild West Industries. This move will allow Mankind to better serve its customers by decreasing time-to-shelf of products, improving availability of proprietary products, and ensuring a single point of quality assurance, all while furthering the Company's commitment to sustainability through the decrease of transportation emissions.