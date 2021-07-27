checkAd

Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovered over a century ago, helium was never intended for balloons. It wasn't supposed to be a party gas. At the height of the Cold War, the United States recognized its strategic nature and started stockpiling it and controlling supply and pricing at a Federal Helium Reserve in Amarillo, Texas. Three decades later, in the 1990s, the federal government decided that helium could be sold to private entities. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: CNOOC Limited (TSX: CNU), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS).

Now, reports say those reserves have been depleted, and the reserve is slated for shutdown in September, while the United States is taking over 2 billion cubic feet of helium off the market. For national security, Big Tech, biomedicine and even the space race, the situation may now be nearing critical. And one junior Canadian explorer who recently scooped up highly prospective helium property in both the U.S. state of Montana and the Canadian province of Alberta is hoping to be part of the change for the course our helium trajectory.

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V);(ARGYF) is aiming for the next big commercial helium discovery, and it's a small-cap stock that could end up rewarding early-in investors significantly, if successful. And it looks well positioned to take advantage of a critical supply squeeze looming for helium.

Our Tech Future May Depend on Helium

Everything from Big Data, fiber optics and MRIs to astrophysics, space travel and cryogenics relies on helium. There's no winning the race against China for global tech dominance without helium.

There might be no winning the space race, either. Advancements in healthcare could be severely hindered. You probably wouldn't be able to get an MRI. And perhaps most significantly, at least to the masses in the immediate term …No one would be able to stream TV and movies … or even use a cell phone. Helium is usually found in natural gas reservoirs and mined as a by-product of natural gas.

This noble gas is so valuable because it's non-combustible, very unreactive, highly stable and so light that Earth's gravity cannot hold it. Helium is non-toxic and boils at -268 degrees Celsius--near absolute zero, which is the lowest temperature in the universe. No other element can perform the invaluable act of remaining a liquid at such temperatures. That's what makes helium a noble gas that cannot be replaced. And investors will like the fact that it's already a hundred times more expensive than natural gas, which sells for around $3 per Mcf.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Discovered over a century ago, helium was never intended for balloons. It wasn't supposed to be a party gas. At the height of the Cold War, the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality ...
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
CT Scanner Market to Reach USD 11390 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4% | Valuates Reports
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Happiest Minds Case Studies Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards
P.volve Launches a First to Market Clinically Backed Program Revolutionizing Women's Wellness ...
TFS HealthScience has been accredited in Medidata Rave RTSM to conduct randomization and drug trial ...
Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom