Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom

Now, reports say those reserves have been depleted, and the reserve is slated for shutdown in September, while the United States is taking over 2 billion cubic feet of helium off the market. For national security, Big Tech, biomedicine and even the space race, the situation may now be nearing critical. And one junior Canadian explorer who recently scooped up highly prospective helium property in both the U.S. state of Montana and the Canadian province of Alberta is hoping to be part of the change for the course our helium trajectory.

Discovered over a century ago, helium was never intended for balloons. It wasn't supposed to be a party gas. At the height of the Cold War, the United States recognized its strategic nature and started stockpiling it and controlling supply and pricing at a Federal Helium Reserve in Amarillo, Texas. Three decades later, in the 1990s, the federal government decided that helium could be sold to private entities.

Avanti Energy Inc. is aiming for the next big commercial helium discovery, and it's positioned to take advantage of a critical supply squeeze looming for helium.

Our Tech Future May Depend on Helium

Everything from Big Data, fiber optics and MRIs to astrophysics, space travel and cryogenics relies on helium. There's no winning the race against China for global tech dominance without helium.

There might be no winning the space race, either. Advancements in healthcare could be severely hindered. You probably wouldn't be able to get an MRI. And perhaps most significantly, at least to the masses in the immediate term …No one would be able to stream TV and movies … or even use a cell phone. Helium is usually found in natural gas reservoirs and mined as a by-product of natural gas.

This noble gas is so valuable because it's non-combustible, very unreactive, highly stable and so light that Earth's gravity cannot hold it. Helium is non-toxic and boils at -268 degrees Celsius--near absolute zero, which is the lowest temperature in the universe. No other element can perform the invaluable act of remaining a liquid at such temperatures. That's what makes helium a noble gas that cannot be replaced. And investors will like the fact that it's already a hundred times more expensive than natural gas, which sells for around $3 per Mcf.