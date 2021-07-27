checkAd

DGAP-News CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH: CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH: CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies

27.07.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies

  • With its highly scalable Adenovirus and AAV production technologies, CEVEC provides cutting-edge manufacturing solutions for two of the most widely used gene therapy vectors
  • Funding will expand cell line development capacities for ELEVECTA(R) stable AAV producer cell lines
  • With ELEVECTA(R) currently being implemented in a second host cell type, an even stronger demand is expected

Cologne, Germany, July 27th, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC), the leading provider of high-performance cell technology for scalable manufacturing of advanced bio-therapeutics, today announced the successful closing of an internal growth financing round. Being profitable in 2020, the company plans to use the funds to accelerate company growth and to further build up cell line development capacities to address the growing market in viral vector production. CEVEC also announced that the ELEVECTA(R) Technology is currently being implemented in HEK293 as a second host cell type. As HEK293 is the most widely used host cell line in gene therapy manufacturing, CEVEC expects to see a significant increase in demand from clients and partners.

"CEVEC is in a very important stage of development. As pharma companies are increasingly building up their gene therapy portfolios, this is the right time to invest and expand the company's cell line development capacities in order to address the growing market for our technologies," said Dr. Nicole Faust, Chief Executive Officer at CEVEC. "We are delighted to experience the strong support of our investors in this capacity expansion program. We want to take the opportunity to thank them for their commitment, realizing we share the same vision - turning CEVEC's technologies into the gold standard for viral vector manufacturing."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH: CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Financing CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH: CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies 27.07.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement