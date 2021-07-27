CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH: CEVEC closes growth financing round to serve strong demand in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapies

With its highly scalable Adenovirus and AAV production technologies, CEVEC provides cutting-edge manufacturing solutions for two of the most widely used gene therapy vectors

Funding will expand cell line development capacities for ELEVECTA(R) stable AAV producer cell lines

With ELEVECTA(R) currently being implemented in a second host cell type, an even stronger demand is expected

Cologne, Germany, July 27th, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC), the leading provider of high-performance cell technology for scalable manufacturing of advanced bio-therapeutics, today announced the successful closing of an internal growth financing round. Being profitable in 2020, the company plans to use the funds to accelerate company growth and to further build up cell line development capacities to address the growing market in viral vector production. CEVEC also announced that the ELEVECTA(R) Technology is currently being implemented in HEK293 as a second host cell type. As HEK293 is the most widely used host cell line in gene therapy manufacturing, CEVEC expects to see a significant increase in demand from clients and partners.

"CEVEC is in a very important stage of development. As pharma companies are increasingly building up their gene therapy portfolios, this is the right time to invest and expand the company's cell line development capacities in order to address the growing market for our technologies," said Dr. Nicole Faust, Chief Executive Officer at CEVEC. "We are delighted to experience the strong support of our investors in this capacity expansion program. We want to take the opportunity to thank them for their commitment, realizing we share the same vision - turning CEVEC's technologies into the gold standard for viral vector manufacturing."