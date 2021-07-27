checkAd

DGAP-News AC Immune acquires AFFiRiS' Specific Active Immunotherapy (SAIT) anti-alpha-synuclein programs targeting neurodegenerative diseases

AC Immune acquires AFFiRiS' Specific Active Immunotherapy (SAIT) anti-alpha-synuclein programs targeting neurodegenerative diseases

AC Immune acquires AFFiRiS' Specific Active Immunotherapy (SAIT) anti-alpha-synuclein programs targeting neurodegenerative diseases

  • AFFiRiS to receive AC Immune stock valued at USD 58.7 million in exchange for its portfolio of therapeutics targeting alpha-synuclein and USD 5 million in cash
  • AFFiRiS to focus on partnering to further develop its SAIT and monoclonal antibody for cardiovascular disease and for Huntington's disease, respectively

Vienna, Austria, July 27, 2021 - AFFiRiS AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that has been engaged in the development of novel disease-modifying Specific Active Immunotherapies (SAITs), today announced that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, is acquiring AFFiRiS' anti-alpha-synuclein programs targeting neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolded forms of human self-proteins. All acquired programs are based on AFFiRiS' AFFITOME(R) technology.

The all-stock acquisition is valued at USD 58.7 million. Under the terms of the agreement, ACoImmune is acquiring all of AFFiRiS' assets and underlying intellectual property related to active vaccine candidates targeting alpha-synuclein and USD 5 million in cash for 7.1 million shares of AC Immune common stock based on a price of USD 8.26 per common share.

"We are delighted that AC Immune, a company with complementary active immunotherapies, will further advance our industry-leading anti-alpha-synuclein vaccine candidate, developed to slow the progression of disease and help to improve the lives of patients. On the back of our encouraging published data from Phase 1 clinical studies in Parkinson's disease and multiple system atrophy (MSA), and preclinical proof of principle data in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), now was the right time to generate value from these programs through an asset sale," commented Noel Barrett, PhD, CEO of AFFiRiS AG. "The acquisition of these programs by this pioneer in precision medicine and active vaccination for neurodegenerative diseases validates our AFFITOME(R) technology platform and the development projects based on it." He added: "The transaction also allows us to focus on the partnering for further development of AFFiRiS' other programs in cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative disease indications, such as candidates targeting PCSK9 in hypercholesterolemia and the monoclonal antibody C6-17 to treat Huntington's disease."

