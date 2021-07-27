checkAd

The Future of Banking, Now FIS Adds New Digital Lending, Commercial Onboarding Components to Modern Banking Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

As a growing number of financial services organizations choose FIS Modern Banking Platform to provide convenient, frictionless digital banking services to their customers, FIS (NYSE: FIS) continues to add significant new components to its flagship cloud-native core banking platform.

The new components, which include innovative retail lending and commercial onboarding as well as a growing ecosystem of third-party solutions, add to the advanced digital banking capabilities that are being deployed by a dozen leading banks including Fifth Third Bank and BMO Harris.

“If anything is certain in this rapidly changing banking industry, it’s that the pace of change will only accelerate in the years ahead,” said Martin Boyd, President of Fintech Solutions at FIS. “FIS Modern Banking Platform is built from the ground up using a highly flexible, cloud-native architecture and component-based approach that enables banks to stay ahead of market changes and confidently grow into the future. These new components continue the evolution of the platform as one of the most open, powerful, and scalable banking systems in the industry.”

Since its introduction in early 2020, FIS Modern Banking Platform has rapidly expanded its available functions. The platform now provides more than 60 advanced components from FIS and a growing ecosystem of fintech partners—all enabled through the system’s open, API-based architecture that provides ease of integration to FIS’ Code Connect application gateway.

New components available on FIS Modern Banking Platform include:

- Retail Lending: Financial institutions using the platform can now offer a full range of secured and unsecured term loan products to their retail customers whether in a branch, via a mobile wallet, or at point-of-sale. These lending services are all delivered through an intuitive, end-to-end digital user experience. The new lending components leverage advanced technology from both FIS and key partners including Amount for origination and Telrock for collections.

- Commercial Express: This digital commercial customer onboarding and account servicing solution enables financial institutions’ corporate customers to self-serve their accounts through a new digital user experience. The solution includes advanced workflow, document management, and data and document repositories for commercial banking clients, enhancing their banking experience.

“The digital transformation of the global economy is enabling technology providers like FIS to not only improve the efficiency of the world’s financial infrastructure, but also bring new features and functionality to market faster than ever before possible,” said Stephen Greer, Senior Analyst at Celent. “Features like digital lending could revolutionize the way lenders, businesses and consumers alike think about financing because it can be more specifically deployed through intuitive user experiences such as through a mobile device. FIS Modern Banking Platform provides financial institutions and their commercial clients powerful digital tools that help them manage portfolios, create and deliver new products and continue to be competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Click here to learn more about FIS Modern Banking Platform.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Future of Banking, Now FIS Adds New Digital Lending, Commercial Onboarding Components to Modern Banking Platform As a growing number of financial services organizations choose FIS Modern Banking Platform to provide convenient, frictionless digital banking services to their customers, FIS (NYSE: FIS) continues to add significant new components to its flagship …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Worldpay from FIS selected by Crypto Exchange OKCoin to support Global Expansion and Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Crypto Payments Infrastructure Provider MoonPay Chooses Worldpay from FIS for Global Expansion and Card-to-Crypto Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Fifth Third Bank Selects FIS for Core Banking and Wealth Management Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten