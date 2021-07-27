Stewart Continues Expansion With the Acquisition of Title First Agency

“Title First has grown into one of the largest independent title agencies in the nation, building strong partnerships across the United States to serve its residential, commercial, and lender customers in their purchase and refinance transactions,” said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. “Together we see tremendous growth opportunity, and by adding Title First to our Stewart family, we’ve also added veteran leadership and expertise that will bolster our operations and market presence in the Midwest, as we create the Premier Title Services company.”

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) today announced the acquisition of Title First Agency, Inc . Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Title First has office locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Texas, and is licensed to operate in 34 states with strategic partnerships throughout the country.

“For years we have aggressively grown our service offerings to better support our local and national clients and becoming part of Stewart is the next strategic step for a larger national platform,” said Sean Stoner, President of Title First. “Throughout the smooth transaction process, working with Stewart has validated the decision to join forces was the right one for Title First. Seeing our core values and those of Stewart’s management are aligned, along with the backing and resources of Stewart, we will be able to provide the best transactional service to our growing roster of clients, and the best support for our employees.”

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

