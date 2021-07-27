Semtech and eLichens Prevent Gas Leak Accidents in Cities With New Sensor Utilizing LoRaWAN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with eLichens , designer of avolta-CH4, a new connected gas leak detector running on the LoRaWAN standard. Based on eLichens patented gas sensing technology, avolta is able to detect natural gas (methane) leaks with ultra-selectiveness, has no drift over time and has been approved by research gas laboratories.

eLichens’ avolta ultra-high selectivity CH4 gas sensor avoids false alarms and is available for LoRaWAN networks (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Dangerous gas leaks pose serious environmental and economic harm to any household and city. In fact, a quarter of all gas leaks out of pipelines and natural gas infrastructure is estimated to be coming out near gas meters,” said Marc Attia, eLichens chief marketing officer. “We have chosen to implement LoRaWAN connectivity for our avolta gas sensor due to its low power, long distance capabilities—allowing for instant alert of any devastating gas leak for response and potentially save lives. Most critical is that the combination of eLichens NDIR sensor technology and LoRaWAN enable straightforward compliance with UL1484 and EN50194-1 standards.”

eLichens’ avolta gas detector running on LoRaWAN features a battery autonomy of 10+ years due to its very low power consumption gas sensor and the integration of the Semtech LoRa device and the LoRaWAN standard. The absence of need for recalibration and the long life span of the eLichens sensor makes it ideal for applications of gas leak detections in both residential and industrial market.

By leveraging the rise of connected sensors and low power wireless networks, gas utility companies can significantly reduce gas leaks on their gas distribution network. eLichens’ new gas leak detector can selectively detect and monitor (thanks to eLichens’ NDIR sensing technology) low levels of methane leaks thus making appropriate decision making in line with the nature of the leak.

“As more and more cities choose to utilize Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to improve and protect the lives of their citizens, they should benefit of the new gas safety solution,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “This use of LoRa and LoRaWAN showcases the power of IoT technologies to create a smarter, and ultimately safer planet for all.”