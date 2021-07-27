David DeWitt Joins Splunk as Technical Fellow

“David is one of the most renowned database thinkers in modern computing and we are thrilled to welcome him as we continue to turn data into doing across a wide spectrum of critical use cases,” said Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology for Splunk. “He will join as a Technical Fellow and work alongside our distinguished engineers, which includes individuals with an unparalleled depth of knowledge, and are also some of the most curious and creative thinkers around.”

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced David DeWitt, a pioneering database computer scientist, has joined the organization. Known for his groundbreaking work in parallel database systems, DeWitt will serve as Vice President and Technical Fellow and will support Splunk’s leading-edge innovation across its core data technologies to help organizations accelerate successfully in the cloud.

With more than 45 years of experience innovating high-performance data systems, DeWitt is noted for his extraordinary contributions to parallel database systems advancement and his foundational work on SQL Server while at Microsoft. Throughout his career he has emerged from retirement to help Microsoft and Facebook tackle some of the most technically difficult data challenges in the technology industry. As a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, DeWitt continues to develop database management systems and explore novel database systems technologies. He was also part of the faculty at the University of Wisconsin from 1976 to 2008 and served five years as chair of the Computer Sciences Department. DeWitt holds a B.A. degree from Colgate University and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.

“Splunk is known for redefining the boundaries of technology innovation and I’m pleased to join the team to help uncover innovative ways we can solve today’s toughest data challenges in the cloud,” said DeWitt. “Organizations need a streamlined way to analyze and act on their data across multiple sources and cloud environments. Serving as a Splunk technical fellow is a wonderful opportunity to advance data analysis and query strategies as data volumes exponentially increase worldwide.”

For more information on Splunk’s approach to operating and innovating faster in the cloud, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/cloud-transformation.html.

