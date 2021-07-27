checkAd

David DeWitt Joins Splunk as Technical Fellow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:01  |  28   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced David DeWitt, a pioneering database computer scientist, has joined the organization. Known for his groundbreaking work in parallel database systems, DeWitt will serve as Vice President and Technical Fellow and will support Splunk’s leading-edge innovation across its core data technologies to help organizations accelerate successfully in the cloud.

“David is one of the most renowned database thinkers in modern computing and we are thrilled to welcome him as we continue to turn data into doing across a wide spectrum of critical use cases,” said Shawn Bice, President of Products and Technology for Splunk. “He will join as a Technical Fellow and work alongside our distinguished engineers, which includes individuals with an unparalleled depth of knowledge, and are also some of the most curious and creative thinkers around.”

With more than 45 years of experience innovating high-performance data systems, DeWitt is noted for his extraordinary contributions to parallel database systems advancement and his foundational work on SQL Server while at Microsoft. Throughout his career he has emerged from retirement to help Microsoft and Facebook tackle some of the most technically difficult data challenges in the technology industry. As a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor, DeWitt continues to develop database management systems and explore novel database systems technologies. He was also part of the faculty at the University of Wisconsin from 1976 to 2008 and served five years as chair of the Computer Sciences Department. DeWitt holds a B.A. degree from Colgate University and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.

“Splunk is known for redefining the boundaries of technology innovation and I’m pleased to join the team to help uncover innovative ways we can solve today’s toughest data challenges in the cloud,” said DeWitt. “Organizations need a streamlined way to analyze and act on their data across multiple sources and cloud environments. Serving as a Splunk technical fellow is a wonderful opportunity to advance data analysis and query strategies as data volumes exponentially increase worldwide.”

For more information on Splunk’s approach to operating and innovating faster in the cloud, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/cloud-transformation.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

David DeWitt Joins Splunk as Technical Fellow Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced David DeWitt, a pioneering database computer scientist, has joined the organization. Known for his groundbreaking work in parallel database systems, DeWitt will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Moderna, BioNTech, Didi, Joyy, Square, Splunk, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Teladoc Health - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15.07.21Splunk Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.07.21Diese 3 Aktien werden sich verdoppeln, sagen Wall-Street-Bullen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21Splunk Ranks First in Both IT and Security Market Share Reports by Gartner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten