United Center Partners with Shift4 Payments to Bring the Latest Mobile Commerce Innovations to the Arena

This partnership will solve multiple commerce needs as a one-stop-shop solution for the United Center, reducing overall technology costs and complexity. Shift4’s integrated commerce and payment services will ensure fans have a consistent and seamless experience across all live events.

The United Center , home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has partnered with Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, to deliver the latest commerce technologies to its arena. Shift4 will power all payments at the United Center for concessions, premium, suites, & retail, integrating its VenueNext point-of-sale technology to streamline the entire event experience for fans throughout the venue as well as the Bulls, Blackhawks and United Center apps.

“Evolving and enhancing the fan experience has always been top priority at the United Center,” said Kevin O’Brien, Director of Food and Beverage Operations, United Center. “Shift4 and VenueNext offer the best and latest technologies in digital commerce solutions and are important additions to our roster as we look to continue to provide a convenient and seamless fan experience for the upcoming 2021-22 season."

With Shift4’s broad suite of products, Bulls and Blackhawks fans as well as concert goers can enjoy a variety of food & beverage purchase and payment options throughout the arena from cashier-facing point-of-sale to mobile ordering and contactless payments integrated within the teams’ and venue apps. Shift4’s VenueNext technologies will make in-venue commerce safer and more efficient for fans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the United Center to integrate our entire commerce ecosystem as the arena continues to demonstrate their commitment to creating the most fan-focused live event experience,” said Anthony Perez, EVP of Sports and Entertainment at Shift4. “Fans at the United Center will now be able to enjoy VenueNext’s differentiated mobile-first commerce technology, along with Shift4’s frictionless payment solutions, so that finding and buying what you want at a game will be safer and simpler than ever.”

The United Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 60 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, the United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows, and special events in the industry.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

