checkAd

United Center Partners with Shift4 Payments to Bring the Latest Mobile Commerce Innovations to the Arena

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has partnered with Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, to deliver the latest commerce technologies to its arena. Shift4 will power all payments at the United Center for concessions, premium, suites, & retail, integrating its VenueNext point-of-sale technology to streamline the entire event experience for fans throughout the venue as well as the Bulls, Blackhawks and United Center apps.

This partnership will solve multiple commerce needs as a one-stop-shop solution for the United Center, reducing overall technology costs and complexity. Shift4’s integrated commerce and payment services will ensure fans have a consistent and seamless experience across all live events.

“Evolving and enhancing the fan experience has always been top priority at the United Center,” said Kevin O’Brien, Director of Food and Beverage Operations, United Center. “Shift4 and VenueNext offer the best and latest technologies in digital commerce solutions and are important additions to our roster as we look to continue to provide a convenient and seamless fan experience for the upcoming 2021-22 season."

With Shift4’s broad suite of products, Bulls and Blackhawks fans as well as concert goers can enjoy a variety of food & beverage purchase and payment options throughout the arena from cashier-facing point-of-sale to mobile ordering and contactless payments integrated within the teams’ and venue apps. Shift4’s VenueNext technologies will make in-venue commerce safer and more efficient for fans.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the United Center to integrate our entire commerce ecosystem as the arena continues to demonstrate their commitment to creating the most fan-focused live event experience,” said Anthony Perez, EVP of Sports and Entertainment at Shift4. “Fans at the United Center will now be able to enjoy VenueNext’s differentiated mobile-first commerce technology, along with Shift4’s frictionless payment solutions, so that finding and buying what you want at a game will be safer and simpler than ever.”

The United Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 60 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, the United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows, and special events in the industry.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Center Partners with Shift4 Payments to Bring the Latest Mobile Commerce Innovations to the Arena The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has partnered with Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, to deliver the latest commerce technologies to its arena. Shift4 will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $550.0 Million of Convertible Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Convertible Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Shift4 Payments Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten