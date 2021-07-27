Everbridge Launches Industry’s First Global Critical Event Management (CEM) CertificationTM Program with Formalized Standards for Enterprise Resilience

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced the industry’s first Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program for assessing an organization’s enterprise resilience. Developed from 20 years of professional services engagements across tens of thousands of projects in over 150 countries and facilitating tens of billions of critical interactions, Everbridge’s proprietary CEM Standards Framework TM and related certification process offer organizations an end-to-end methodology for evaluating and benchmarking enterprise resilience preparedness. Businesses who achieve CEM Certification TM status follow proven industry best practices for enterprise resilience to keep their people safe and organizations running, faster.

Everbridge Launches Industry’s First Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Certification Program with Formalized Standards for Enterprise Resilience (Graphic: Business Wire)

As a part of the launch of the CEM Certification program, several vertical-industry leaders including FORTUNE 500 companies and multi-national corporations have engaged in the evaluation and benchmarking process. Representative organizations awarded the prestigious Best in Enterprise ResilienceTM designation include financial services giants Discover and Goldman Sachs, mass media and entertainment conglomerate NBCUniversal, multi-national chemical corporation Dow, and global pharmaceutical leader Alexion. These organizations met or surpassed benchmarks in key measurable areas, demonstrating their commitment to enterprise resilience across digital and physical domains.

“Discover’s certification by Everbridge confirms our company’s commitment to keep our employees safe and to ensure that we have an effective business continuity program in place,” said Brad Earman, Security and Intelligence Operations, Discover.

Everbridge’s CEM Standards Framework anchors the certification process, which examines an organization’s capabilities across key competencies. The Best in Enterprise Resilience designation validates best practices in Critical Event Management (CEM). A strong CEM program helps organizations make better strategic data-driven decisions, enables and protects revenue streams, increases profitability through expense efficiencies, bolsters brand and reputation, drives operational improvements, and fulfills Duty of Care.