Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading cloud based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations'' page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.