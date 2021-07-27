Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call
Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading cloud based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations'' page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.
About Olo
Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 400 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. SKIP THE LINE
