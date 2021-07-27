Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it has taken advanced pre-orders and deposits for all 300 of its limited-edition, invite-only FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition models (known before as the FF 91 Alliance Edition). The 300 pre-orders included 268 previously received pre-orders of the FF 91 Alliance edition and the balance of the pre-orders were obtained within 48 hours after the listing of FF shares on Nasdaq on July 22, 2021.

Faraday Future announces that all 300 of its invite-only FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition vehicles have been pre-ordered (Photo: Business Wire)

At the time of FF’s listing on Nasdaq, FF’s Global CEO, Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, announced new pre-order policies for 300 limited-edition, invite-only FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition, and FF 91 Futurist Edition models, with priority reservation deposits of US$5,000 and US$1,500 respectively. FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition owners will receive three exclusive user privileges: Futurist Alliance membership, Spire Club membership, and next-generation product upgrade plan.

“All of our 300 limited-edition FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition models were pre-ordered by our users and shows the public believes in FF and our unbeatable product and technology positioning,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, FF’s Global CEO. “We look forward to delivering this product and I want to thank all of our global reservation holders for their tremendous ongoing interest and support in FF.”

The new policy for pre-orders of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition involved invite-only offers, sent to the users who share the same aspiration and vision for the future development, values and mission of FF. Only those who received the invitation code were able to pre-order the limited-edition vehicle. The fulfillment of the order book of all 300 FF 91 Future Alliance Editions shows that the ultimate intelligent techluxury brand positioning and super product power of the FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition have obtained a unique position in the minds of users and have been highly recognized by the top of the market pyramid.